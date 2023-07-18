International Nelson Mandela Day 2023: Know date, theme, history, significance and quotes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why July 18 is celebrated as International Nelson Mandela Day 2023.

International Nelson Mandela Day is an annual event that celebrates the life and legacy of South African leader Nelson Mandela. This year, the celebration will be held on July 18th 2023, and the day marks the 105th birthday of Nelson Mandela.

History of International Nelson Mandela Day

The day is a way to commemorate Mandela’s life and encourage everyone to take action to build a more just and equitable world. It was first declared by the United Nations in 2009, and since then, it has been celebrated annually.

The history of International Nelson Mandela Day goes back to 1962 when Mandela was arrested for his part in the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, and during his imprisonment, he became a symbol of freedom and equality. After 27 years in prison, Mandela was released in 1990 and went on to serve as President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999.

The Theme of International Nelson Mandela Day 2023

This year, the theme of Nelson Mandela International Day 2023 is “The Legacy Lives on Through You: Climate, Food and Solidarity.”

Significance of International Nelson Mandela Day

The significance of International Nelson Mandela Day lies in its celebration of the life of an inspirational leader who dedicated his life to fighting for peace and justice. It is also an opportunity for everyone to take action towards creating a more equal and just world. Through this day, people are encouraged to look beyond their differences and strive for a more inclusive society that respects diversity and human rights.

The day is a call to action that inspires individuals to make a difference in their own communities. It serves as a reminder that we all have a part to play in creating a more equal and just world. As such, it is important to remember the principles that Mandela lived by and strive to apply them in our daily lives.

To commemorate International Nelson Mandela Day, here are some quotes from Mandela himself:

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

“It always seems impossible until it is done.”

“If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart.”

“A winner is a dreamer who never gives up.”

“It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another.”

