International Literacy Day 2023: Top 5 states in India that have the highest literacy rate

Image Source : FREEPIK On International Literacy Day 2023, know about the 5 states in India that have the highest literacy rate.

September 8, 2023, marks International Literacy Day, a global celebration of literacy and the power of education. With an estimated population of 1.3 billion people, India is one of the most populous countries in the world. According to the 2021 Census of India, the country’s overall literacy rate is 77.7 per cent, however, there are states in India that have a much higher literacy rate. To mark this year’s International Literacy Day, here is a look at the top five states in India that have the highest literacy rate.

Kerala (Literacy rate of 94%)

This is significantly higher than the national average, and it has held this position for many years now. The state has invested heavily in education and its focus on primary education has gone a long way in helping to achieve this level of literacy. Kerala also has a highly developed infrastructure, which makes it easier for people to access educational opportunities.

Mizoram (Literacy rate of 91%)

The state has invested heavily in education and has made literacy a priority. It has also implemented an effective and efficient education system with an emphasis on providing access to quality education for all citizens. It also has many initiatives such as free textbooks and free education for all children up to class 8.

Delhi (Literacy rate of 89%)

The capital city is home to some of the best universities in India, and it also has an efficient education system that ensures that everyone has access to quality education. Delhi is also known for its vibrant culture and entertainment industry, which makes it an attractive option for students who want to pursue their studies here.

Goa (Literacy rate of 88%)

The state has implemented several initiatives to promote literacy among its citizens, such as providing free primary education for all children up to class 8, free textbooks, and adult literacy classes. Goa also has a strong focus on English language teaching, which helps people to access a wider range of resources and information.

Himachal Pradesh (Literacy rate of 87%)

The state has taken several measures to promote literacy, such as providing free textbooks to students and providing adult literacy classes. It also has an effective system of public schools where students can learn basic skills such as reading and writing.

India’s overall literacy rate may not be as high as some other countries around the world, but these five states demonstrate that progress is being made in terms of increasing access to quality education and promoting literacy among its citizens. By investing in initiatives such as free textbooks and adult literacy classes, these states are leading the way in making sure that everyone can benefit from an education that will help them succeed both personally and professionally.

International Literacy Day is a reminder of the importance of investing in quality education and promoting literacy among people of all ages and backgrounds. By improving access to educational opportunities and encouraging people to learn new skills, we can make sure that everyone has the chance at success they deserve.

