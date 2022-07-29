International Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook status

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing friends in a group

International Friendship Day 2022: July 30 is the day to celebrate friendships with your near and dear ones. On this occasion, you should remind how much their friendship means to you and how they have positively impacted your life. Friends are our constant support systems. A true friend is truly a blessing in disguise and friendship day is the perfect occasion to make them feel special. As the day of friendship is here, share the below greetings and images with your besties.

International Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages to share

-- A true friend accepts who you are, but also helps you become who you should be. - Unknown

-- A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails. - Donna Roberts

-- There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy International Friendship Day.

-- A snowball in the face is surely the perfect beginning to a lasting friendship. I cherish every moment spent with you. Happy International Friendship Day.

-- Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend. Happy International Friendship Day.

-- I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light. - Helen Keller

-- Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything. - Muhammad Ali

-- Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born. - Anais Nin

Read: Celebrate this Friendship Day virtually, with these healthy yet delicious recipes

International Friendship Day 2022: HD images, wallpapers to share

Image Source : FREEPIKFist bump your friend on International Friendship Day 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKSun sets in the background as friends jump in joy

Image Source : FREEPIKImage of friends on an outing

Image Source : FREEPIKLife without friends is without flavour

Image Source : FREEPIKImage to share on International Friendship Day 2022

Read: This Friendship Day, re-watch these engaging films with your buddies to laugh, cry and bond again

Read More Lifestyle News