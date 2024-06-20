International Day of Yoga 2024: Here's why you must practice yoga every day

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Here's why you must practice yoga every day

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21st, is an annual event recognised worldwide to honour the ancient practice of yoga. Initiated by the United Nations in 2014, this day underscores yoga's holistic approach to health and well-being. As we approach the 2024 celebration, it’s an opportune moment to delve into why incorporating yoga into your daily routine can transform your life.

The origins of yoga:

Yoga is a 5,000-year-old tradition originating in India. The word "yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit term "yuj," meaning to unite or integrate. It symbolises the union of body and mind, combining physical postures (asanas), breathing exercises (pranayama), and meditation. This synergy promotes harmony within oneself and with the world.

Physical benefits of daily yoga practice:

Enhanced flexibility and strength

Daily yoga practice significantly improves flexibility and builds muscle strength. Regular stretching through various asanas increases the range of motion and reduces the risk of injuries. Strength-building poses, such as plank and warrior poses, enhance muscle tone and endurance.

Better posture and spinal health

Yoga encourages awareness of body alignment and posture. Asanas such as the mountain pose and downward-facing dog correct poor posture and alleviate back pain by strengthening the spine and surrounding muscles. This focus on alignment prevents degenerative spinal conditions.

Boosted immunity

Regular yoga practice is known to boost the immune system. The combination of physical movement, controlled breathing, and meditation reduces stress hormones and conditions the lungs and respiratory tract, stimulating the lymphatic system to eliminate toxins from the body.

Mental and emotional benefits:

Stress reduction

One of the most profound benefits of yoga is its ability to reduce stress. The practice of mindfulness and deep breathing induces relaxation and lowers cortisol levels, the primary stress hormone. This helps in managing stress, anxiety, and depression effectively.

Improved concentration and mental clarity

Yoga involves focusing on breath and movement, which enhances concentration and mental clarity. Practices like meditation and pranayama increase the supply of oxygenated blood to the brain, improving cognitive functions and memory.

Emotional stability

Yoga fosters emotional balance by promoting a sense of inner peace and tranquillity. Regular practice helps regulate mood swings and fosters a positive outlook on life. It encourages self-awareness and self-acceptance, which are crucial for emotional well-being.

Spiritual growth and connection:

Self-discovery

Yoga is a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth. It encourages practitioners to connect with their inner selves, promoting self-awareness and introspection. This connection fosters a deeper understanding of one’s purpose and values.

Sense of community

Participating in yoga classes or group sessions builds a sense of community and belonging. It connects like-minded individuals who share a passion for health and well-being, fostering supportive relationships and collective growth.

Mind-body-spirit harmony

The ultimate aim of yoga is to achieve harmony between the mind, body, and spirit. This holistic approach ensures overall well-being and promotes a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Practicing yoga daily nurtures this harmony, leading to a more fulfilling life.

