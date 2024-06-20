International Day of Yoga 2024: 5 yoga poses that can relieve summer migraines

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 yoga poses that can relieve summer migraines

As the world celebrates the International Day of Yoga on June 21st, 2024, it's an opportune moment to explore how this ancient practice can alleviate the discomfort of summer migraines. With temperatures rising and the sun shining brightly, many individuals find themselves battling headaches triggered by the heat and humidity. While medication can be effective, incorporating yoga into your routine offers a natural and holistic approach to managing these migraines.

Yoga poses for relief:

Child's Pose (Balasana):

This gentle pose is a great starting point. Kneel on the mat with your toes together and knees hip-width apart. Sit back on your heels and rest your forehead on the floor, extending your arms out in front of you. Breathe deeply and hold for several breaths. Child's pose calms the mind and promotes relaxation, both of which can be beneficial for migraine relief.

Supine Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana):

Lie on your back with your arms outstretched shoulder-width apart. Bring your right knee up to your chest, then gently twist your torso to the left, keeping your right shoulder grounded. Look over your left shoulder and hold for a few breaths. Repeat on the other side. This twist helps to release tension in the neck and spine, areas that can contribute to migraines.

Forward Fold (Uttanasana):

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hinge at the hips and fold forward, lengthening your spine as much as possible. Let your head hang heavy and your arms drape loosely beside you. Breathe deeply and hold for several breaths. Forward folds improve circulation, which can help to ease tension headaches and migraines.

Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani):

This restorative pose is ideal for promoting relaxation. Lie on your back with your hips close to a wall. Extend your legs straight up the wall, allowing your arms to rest comfortably at your sides. Breathe deeply and hold for several minutes. Legs Up the Wall pose helps to drain excess fluid from the head, which can be helpful for reducing migraine pain.

Corpse Pose (Savasana):

No yoga practice is complete without Savasana. Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides and your palms facing upwards. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Allow your body to completely relax. Corpse pose helps to reduce stress and promote feelings of peace, both of which can be beneficial for migraine management.

