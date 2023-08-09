International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023: Ten important tribes in India and their culture

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know about 10 important tribes in India and their culture on International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2023

Today marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, and it is an important time to reflect on the struggles and contributions of Indigenous people around the world. In India, there are a number of indigenous people who have been living in the country for centuries and still experience a number of issues caused by both internal and external factors.

However, India is a vast country with a rich cultural heritage and the Indian tribes are an integral part of the Indian society. They are unique in their language, customs, traditions, and lifestyle. There are approximately 645 tribal communities in India, each with its own unique characteristics. Let us explore some lesser-known facts about 10 of these diverse tribes from different parts of India.

Apatanis: This is an indigenous tribe of Arunachal Pradesh and one of the oldest inhabitants of the Ziro Valley. Apatanis are known for their advanced agricultural practices which include rice field cultivation and pisciculture. They are also renowned for their intricately woven shawls and other traditional garments. Interestingly, they practice facial tattoos to signify maturity in women, as part of their cultural practices.

Bondo: Bondo is an indigenous tribe found in the hilly districts of Odisha. They are also known as Bondon or Bondu and derive their name from their language, Bondo Paraja, which literally means “language of the Bondo”. Bondos are experts in craftsmanship and many of their traditional artifacts are renowned for their beauty and craftsmanship. The women of this tribe are also known for their expertise in weaving and making cane baskets and mats from local materials found in the forests surrounding them.

Chenchus: This is an aboriginal tribal group found in the Nallamala Forest and the surrounding areas of Andhra Pradesh. They earn their livelihood by hunting and gathering fruits from the forests. The Chenchus are also known for their skill in producing traditional jewellery made out of wood, shells, and grass, which is often used during festivals and special occasions.

Gonds: Gonds are among the largest tribal groups in India and can be found in the central Indian states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat. They follow a unique form of animism which is deeply rooted in their spiritual beliefs and worship god through incantations, rituals, songs, dance and offerings made to deities associated with nature such as trees, animals, streams etc.

Great Andamanese: Great Andamanese are an aboriginal people living on the islands in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of India's Andaman & Nicobar Islands. They are believed to be one of the first inhabitants of this region, with an estimated population of just over 100 individuals today. Great Andamanese follows a unique lifestyle that is based on hunting, gathering, fishing and occasional agriculture for sustenance.

Khasis: Khasis are an indigenous ethnic group inhabiting the Khasi Hills in Meghalaya, India. They have unique cultural traditions such as matrilineal inheritance which passes property from mother to daughter rather than father to son; as well as unique forms of music, dance and religious ceremonies which have been passed down from generation to generation over centuries.

Khonds: Khonds are a tribal community found mainly in Odisha’s Kalahandi district but can also be found scattered across other parts of India such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Assam. Historically they were one of India’s most feared communities due to their practice of ‘human sacrifice’ or ‘meriah’ although this practice has since been outlawed by the Indian government.

Konyak: Konyaks are a major Naga tribe living in the Mon district in Nagaland. Their traditional lifestyle revolves around agriculture with some supplements from hunting and gathering wild fruits found in the forests around them. Konyaks are also known for their artistry, they create intricate tattoos on their faces to denote social status within the tribe as well as for creating beautiful shawls using traditional hand-weaving techniques passed down through generations.

Mishing: This is an indigenous tribe living mainly in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district but can also be found scattered across other parts of India such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya. Mishing people have different kinds of traditional practices related to marriage including a unique form called ‘bondhon’ where two families become linked through marriage without any exchange or payment between them; making them very close relatives with mutual obligations towards each other over time.

Toda: Todas are found mainly in the Nilgiri Hills region in southern India but have been known to migrate to other parts of Tamil Nadu state too over time. Todas are known for their intricate craftsmanship, they create beautiful fabrics using traditional looms which take years to perfect; as well as intricate stone sculptures that depict scenes from Hindu mythology such as Shiva-Parvati marriage or Krishna-Radha’s raslila (divine dance).

As we can see from this brief overview of 10 various tribes inhabiting India today, each has its own unique culture with its own fascinating customs, beliefs and practices! By understanding these various cultures better we can help preserve them for future generations to enjoy!

