International Day of Peace 2023: History, Significance, Quotes, Status and how to celebrate

The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, is observed every year on September 21. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly and is observed across the world, since its initiation in 1981. This year's theme is "Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals." The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire. It is a UN-sanctioned holiday dedicated to world peace, specifically the absence of war and violence. The International Day of Peace is often associated with a dove and the olive branch symbols where the dove represents peace and freedom.

History and Significance

The International Day of Peace was established by the United Nations in 1981 through a resolution passed in the General Assembly. It was first observed in 1982. The day was initially designed to coincide with the opening session of the General Assembly in September, providing a unique opportunity for world leaders to focus on the promotion of peace and to call for a global ceasefire and non-violence.

It serves as a reminder of the importance of peace and a cessation of hostilities on a global scale. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about peace-related issues, advocating for peacebuilding efforts, and promoting harmony among people and nations. The day underscores the UN's commitment to achieving world peace, and it encourages individuals, communities, and governments to work together to resolve conflicts and build a more peaceful world.

World Peace Day 2023: Quotes and Messages

“We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves.” – Dalai Lama

“Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding.” – Albert Einstein

“Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” — Ronald Reagan

Those who are free of resentful thoughts surely find peace.” – Buddha

“If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” – Mother Teresa

On the occasion of World Peace Day, I wish that there is just peace and happiness in this world so that we have a better and happier place to live in…… Wishing you a Happy International Peace Day.

International Peace Day is a celebration of efforts and motivation to hearts to restore the peace and happiness in this world…. Sending my best wishes on this wonderful occasion!!!

World Peace Day 2023: Celebration

Communities around the world often organise peace rallies, marches, and events to promote the message of peace. These events may include speeches, music, art exhibitions, and other activities that emphasize the importance of peace and non-violence. Many educational institutions take part in the International Day of Peace by organising special programs and discussions about peace, conflict resolution, and tolerance. These events aim to raise awareness among students and the broader community.

Many humanitarian organisations and peace advocacy groups use this day as an opportunity to highlight their efforts to resolve conflicts, provide aid to affected areas, and promote peace and reconciliation.

