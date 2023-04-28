International Dance Day 2023: Know History, Significance and more details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE International Dance Day 2023

International Dance Day 2023: Dance is not just an art form but also extremely beneficial for overall health because it is said that 30 minutes of dance class is equivalent to a jogging session. It is one of the best and most fun fitness exercises in which there is no need to lift heavy weights, no painful stretches, etc. Dance also has various benefits for mental health and is a great way to relax. Every year on April 29, International Dance Day is observed to celebrate this beautiful form of art and to cherish other dance forms globally.

History of International Dance Day

International Dance Day, was first introduced in 1982 by the International Dance Committee of the UNESCO International Theatre Institute. The idea behind this day was to celebrate dance, raise awareness about its importance, and encourage people around the world to participate in the art form. Since then, World Dance Day has been celebrated every year by dancers, dance enthusiasts, and organizations in over 200 countries around the world. The day is marked by various dance performances, workshops, and events aimed at promoting the diversity and beauty of dance as an art form.

Significance of International Dance Day

International Dance Day is significant in promoting the importance of dance in our lives. Dance is not only a form of art and expression but also has many physical and mental health benefits. It helps in reducing stress, improving cardiovascular health, increasing flexibility, and promoting overall well-being. Celebrating World Dance Day raises awareness about the importance of dance and encourages people to participate in this art form. It also highlights the cultural significance of dance and how it has evolved over time in different regions of the world. World Dance Day serves as a reminder of the power of dance to bring people together and celebrate the joy of movement.

Various Art forms of Dance

1. Odissi Dance Form

It is a pure classical style of dance, enriched with enchanting mudras. In this dance form storytelling element is there which has its roots in the temples of Odisha.

2. Bharatanatyam Dance Form

This is one of the oldest classical performing art forms which is performed in the whole world. Let us tell you that this form of dance originated in Tamil Nadu.

3. The contemporary Dance Form

This form of dance is in trend today and is also associated with theme-styled dance.

4. The neoclassical dance form

It is also the latest form of performing arts. It is also known as the modern style matching the current gen-X of 2019.

5. Thandava Dance Form

Shiva Tandava dance form has mythological roots which are related to Lord Shiva and is depicted in various forms.

6. Kuchipudi Dance Form

It is also another form of classical dance. It originated from Andhra Pradesh.

7. Kathak Dance form

No doubt, it is one of the most glamorous classical dance forms in India to date. The origin of Kathak can be traced to North India.

8. Chau Dance Form

It is a semi-classical form of stage dance and originated in the eastern part of the Indian subcontinent.

9. Kathakali Dance Form

It is a fabulous stage art form of dance. It originated from the Deccan part of the Indian subcontinent. It is an efflorescent art form of Kerala. It is also considered one of the most difficult dance forms in India.

10. Manipuri Dance Form

As the name suggests, this form of dance originated in Manipur, the northeastern part of the country. It is a vibrant classical dance that revolves around pure Indian mythological stories of Indian gods and goddesses.

Also Read: Afraid of heat stroke? Consume THESE three things immediately to balance the temperature

Also Read: Worried about how to eat healthy while travelling? Here are simple ways to avoid junk food on trip

Read More Lifestyle News