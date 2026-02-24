Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding: How expensive is their Udaipur destination venue?

New Delhi:

Destination weddings have always carried a certain charm, intimate, scenic, and unforgettable. And when celebrities choose a venue, it instantly becomes the centre of attention. One such property currently in the spotlight is ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxurious hilltop retreat nestled in the serene Aravalli ranges.

The resort has reportedly been selected as the wedding venue for actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, making it one of the most talked-about wedding destinations in India.

A Luxury Retreat in the Heart of the Aravallis

On the outskirts of Udaipur, ITC Mementos combines nature and luxury perfectly. With its beautiful hills, trees, and quiet rustic scenery, the property is ideal for a wedding, which can offer its guests both elegance and intimacy, exactly what you want from a wedding.

Instead of having to endure thousands of other people at a wedding reception, you and your guests will experience an atmosphere of tranquillity while enjoying spectacular views. The resort's modern design has a natural feel that fits perfectly with the surrounding landscape.

Elegant Rooms, Suites and Private Villas

The resort features around 117 rooms, including premium suites and spacious villas designed for maximum comfort and privacy. Each room is thoughtfully designed with contemporary interiors, soft colour palettes, and large windows that allow natural light to flow in.

Room prices typically range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 per night, depending on the category and season. Luxury suites and private villas, which offer enhanced space and exclusivity, can cost upwards of ₹70,000 per night.

For weddings, these accommodations allow guests to stay comfortably on the property, creating a more connected and immersive celebration experience.

Designed for Grand Yet Intimate Celebrations

ITC Mementos Udaipur is well-equipped to host destination weddings with multiple event spaces, including banquet halls, open lawns, and scenic outdoor venues. These spaces can be transformed for various wedding functions such as mehendi, sangeet, haldi, and reception ceremonies.

Depending on the scale, décor, and number of guests, a destination wedding at the resort can cost anywhere between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore. This includes accommodation, catering, décor, and event arrangements.