Inside Main Vaapas Aaunga actor Vedang Raina's Mumbai home: Reading nook, cream sofas, stylish cocktail corner

New Delhi:

Vedang Raina may be one of Bollywood's newer faces, but his recent home tour gave fans a glimpse into a lifestyle that is already turning heads. The actor recently appeared in filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, where viewers got a look inside the Mumbai apartment he currently calls home.

The visit also featured actor Sharvari, who stars alongside Vedang in Imtiaz Ali's latest love story, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Set in the pre-Partition era, the film is currently running in theatres and has been receiving positive reviews from both audiences and critics.

A look inside Vedang Raina's Mumbai home

During the vlog, Farah Khan appeared impressed by the size of the apartment and described it as "huge".

She jokingly remarked that actors seem to earn quite a lot. Vedang, however, was quick to clarify that the property is not his own.

The actor revealed that he currently lives in a rented apartment and has not yet bought a house.

The home makes an impression from the moment you step in.

A wooden façade frames the entrance, while a nameplate bearing "Raina" sits outside. Beyond a large front door is a spacious living area dominated by soft whites and neutral tones.

The overall aesthetic feels clean and uncluttered. But not sparse.

Just to the left of the entrance is a cosy reading corner. It features comfortable seating, a floor lamp and a bookshelf filled with colourful titles displayed with their spines facing outward. The space blends naturally into the living room rather than feeling like a separate zone.

The main seating area includes cream-coloured sofas and a statement carpet that adds colour without overwhelming the room.

On the opposite side sits a black counter, where a collection of cocktail mixers catches the eye almost immediately.

Facing the entrance is a large wall decorated with a chest and two indoor plants. Small details, but they help break up the neutral palette and add a touch of warmth.

The layout then opens into the rest of the home.

Passageways on either side lead to the dining area, kitchen and bedrooms. A wooden dining table sits at the centre of the dining space, matching the doors and other furniture pieces that carry similar shades of brown throughout the apartment.

The result is a home that feels polished without trying too hard.

Vedang Raina's career so far

Vedang Raina made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, where he played Reggie Mantle in the teen musical drama.

The following year, he appeared in Jigra. The film featured Alia Bhatt as his sister, while Vedang played a young man who is wrongfully imprisoned in a foreign country.

His latest release is Main Vaapas Aaunga.

In the film, Vedang plays Keenu, a young boy from Sargodha, which is now located in present-day Pakistan. The project marks another important step in the actor's still-young career as he continues to build his filmography with a mix of contemporary and period stories.

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