Inside Barun Sobti's 4 BHK Mumbai home: Secret room, kids' play spaces and a stunning balcony

New Delhi:

The dwellings of celebrities usually make news due to their luxurious nature, magnificent interiors and designer décor. At times, however, there comes a home tour that does not draw attention because of its luxury but because it appears real and lived-in. This very thing occurred when actor Barun Sobti opened the doors of his Mumbai home, allowing fans to take a look at the place where he lives with his wife, Pashmeen Manchanda, and their two children.

The 4 BHK flat of Barun Sobti is an example of family-centred design. The 'Asur' star and his spouse, Pashmeen Manchanda, welcomed Farah Khan and her crew into their luxurious residence in Mumbai for a tour. The director posted the video on her YouTube channel.

A welcoming entrance with plenty of character

The house itself leaves a lasting impression from the moment you step through its doors. Rather than choosing something conventional, such as a classic neutral colour, the family has opted for a bold blue door that adds character immediately. This gives a hint of what the rest of the house is like: a place that feels cosy and welcoming without being overdone in any way.

Inside, there is a blend of style and functionality that creates living areas practical for every member of the family.

A hidden room that became the star attraction

Perhaps the most intriguing feature of the house is a hidden room that has been cleverly disguised within the apartment. Mystery rooms tend to have a nostalgic quality about them, which immediately caught the audience's attention. Though celebrity homes are often associated with luxurious features, it was this particular element that attracted the most interest from fans.

The hidden room brings an element of fun into the house and reflects the family's desire to create a space filled with imagination and curiosity.

Designed around family life

One of the most appealing features of the house is its design, which is centred around the needs of a young family. Rather than trying to keep every part of the home picture-perfect, the house embraces the realities of daily life and allows children to play, learn and develop their skills within it.

In this way, the home becomes more relatable and authentic, making it more appealing to viewers than extravagant interior decoration.

A balcony that brings the outdoors in

Outdoor space is scarce in a city like Mumbai. The spacious balcony in the apartment creates a relaxing retreat where the family can unwind away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Surrounded by greenery and natural light, it provides a tranquil space where the family can spend quality time together, relax and enjoy moments of peace.