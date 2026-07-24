Inside Amaal Malik's Mumbai home with a cosy piano corner, lush balcony and warm modern interiors

New Delhi:

Music director, composer and singer Amaal Malik opened the doors to his Mumbai home during a house tour with Mashable India on 14 July 2026. Known for his work in Hindi cinema, the composer offered a glimpse into a home that reflects his understated style, blending comfort with contemporary design.

Amaal, who made his debut as a film composer with Jai Ho and gained widespread recognition with "Sooraj Dooba Hain", lives in a space that feels warm, lived-in and thoughtfully put together. From earthy interiors to a peaceful balcony filled with plants, every corner has its own charm.

How Amaal Malik has designed his Mumbai home

Amaal's home follows a contemporary design language with understated luxury. Rich wooden finishes, soft neutral shades and warm lighting come together to create an inviting atmosphere. Rather than feeling overly styled, the space has a personal touch that makes it feel relaxed and lived in.

A cosy living room with a musical touch

The living room is centred around a large wall-mounted television, framed by continuous wooden panelling that adds both warmth and character to the space. A spacious cream sofa sits at the heart of the room, layered with textured cushions featuring subtle geometric patterns and neutral fabrics.

A lounge chair placed beside the large window creates a cosy reading spot while keeping the room open and airy. The coffee table is neatly arranged with decorative trays, glasses and everyday essentials, adding to the home's practical yet elegant feel.

One of the standout features is the piano placed in the corner of the living room, which naturally connects the indoor space with the adjoining balcony.

The balcony itself serves as a peaceful extension of the home. Lined with tall palms, tropical plants and lush green foliage, it creates a refreshing escape from the city's bustle. Simple black wicker chairs complete the space, making it ideal for enjoying a cup of tea, reading a book or unwinding with evening conversations.

A sleek kitchen designed for everyday living

The kitchen has a modern urban design, featuring dark cabinetry paired with light countertops and matching backsplash surfaces. Industrial-style pendant lights hang above the breakfast counter, casting a warm glow across the space.

High bar stools turn the breakfast counter into a casual dining area, making it a comfortable spot for everyday meals or catching up with family and friends while cooking.

All about Amaal Malik

Amaal Malik is an Indian music director, composer and singer who primarily works in the Hindi film industry. He made his debut as a film composer with Jai Ho and went on to earn recognition with songs including "Chal Waha Jaate Hain", "Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main", "Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon" and "Sooraj Dooba Hain".

With a career spanning more than a decade, he has composed music for several films and received multiple honours, including six Mirchi Music Awards, four International Indian Film Academy Awards and two Filmfare Awards for Best Music Direction. Amaal Malik also appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, where he finished as the fourth runner-up.

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