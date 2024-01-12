Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian single malt wins 'Best World Whiskey' title at Barleycorn Awards 2023

The Indian whiskey scene has been gaining recognition and acclaim in recent years, and the latest feather in its cap comes in the form of Rampur Asava winning the prestigious 'Best World Whiskey' title at the Barleycorn Awards 2023. This is a significant achievement for the Indian whiskey industry, as it is the first time an Indian single malt has been bestowed with this honour.

Rampur Asava, produced by Rampur Distillery in the foothills of the Himalayas, has been making waves in the international whiskey market since its launch in 2016. The brand is known for its unique blend of traditional Indian distilling techniques and modern innovation, resulting in a rich and flavorful single malt that has captured the hearts of whiskey connoisseurs around the world.

The Barleycorn Awards, also known as the 'Oscars of the whiskey world,' are highly coveted and considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. The awards recognise excellence and innovation in the production, packaging, and marketing of various spirits. Winning a Barleycorn Award is a testament to a brand's quality and craftsmanship, and Rampur Asava has proven its worth by taking home the top prize.

To achieve this, Rampur Distillery's Master Blender experimented with different blends and ageing techniques while staying true to traditional Indian distilling methods. The result was Rampur Asava, a single malt aged in Indian wine casks, giving it a unique and complex flavour profile. The palate is silky, with manuka honey sweetness enhanced by spicy oak and vanilla and tempered with dryness from Indian red wine. It has the traditional tropical fruity flavour of Rampur, along with extra notes of apricot, cherry, and plum, followed by a slight whiff of tobacco and spices.

Rampur Asava single malt, which retails for ₹9,390 in duty-free stores, has a medium finish with an alluringly long, lingering, and substantial Indian trail.

Today, India is among the top 10 producers of whiskey in the world, with a market that is growing at a rapid pace. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as favourable government policies, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for premium spirits. The success of Rampur Asava will only add to this momentum and pave the way for other Indian whiskey brands to make their mark on the global stage.