India TV 'She' Conclave: Wanted to connect with the women of the country, says Vandana Luthra

India TV 'She' Conclave: At the India TV 'She' Conclave, renowned Indian entrepreneur Vandana Luthra who is the founder of VLCC came to speak candidly about her entrepreneurial journey. She said that she started VLCC in 1989 and her mother was her source of inspiration. Since childhood, Vandana "wanted to connect with the women of the country."

Vandana Luthra's company is doing business in various countries of the world including India. Today VLCC is the biggest name in the field of beauty and wellness. Vandana, who started the company with just Rs 2000, has taken VLCC to great heights today. She started the VLCC company in 1989. Along with fashion, beauty and wellness, Vandana Luthra's contribution to society has also been tremendous. For this, she has also been awarded Padma Shri. Today, Vandana Luthra was present as a special guest in India TV's 'She' Conclave. During this, she openly discussed with India TV about women.

Vandana Luthra, who came to 'She' Conclave as a guest, told about her career journey and that she had dreamt of doing something in life from the very beginning. Her mother always supported her in fulfilling this dream. Vandana described her mother as her source of inspiration. She said that she got the idea of ​​VLCC from her mother. She said that if her mother had not been there, VLCC might not have been there. Her mother was the first strong woman in her life.

Vandana Luthra said that she had thought of starting a business at the age of 13-14. From the very beginning, she wanted to open a 'Transformation Centre'. She wanted to connect with the women of her country. She did a beauty course from the Polytechnic in Delhi and then she also went to Germany to do a course in cosmetology and nutrition. She said that she never looked back in her life. She always kept moving forward in her life. Today, Vandana Luthra's company VLCC runs more than 500 outlets in 14 countries.