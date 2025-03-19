India TV 'She' Conclave: Army, Navy and Air Force women officers say 'She stands tall' India TV 'She' Conclave: Army, Navy and Air Force Women Officers discussed about their careers and how they dreamt big and became successful in their respective fields.

India TV 'She' Conclave: At the India TV 'She' Conclave, Lt Col Nivedita Nandal from the Army, Lt Cdr Srishti Jakhar from the Navy and Squadron Leader Nikita Malhotra from IAF candidly spoke about achieving their dreams.

Lt Col Nivedita Nandal from the Army spoke about her father who was also in the army but never forced her to join the force but it was her dream which she eventually brought to reality. When asked about the hard part of the army training, Nandal said, "It was Chennai's climate which used to be harsh. During the training period, the hardest part was to run backwards for 20 km, 40 km for 6 to 7 hours while carrying heavy weapons."

Lt Cdr Srishti Jakhar from the Navy also answered the same question. She said, "When someone joins the armed force from the civil world, that person feels a complete 180-degree shift. When you are in the academy there is not one kind of pressure, you feel mental, physical and emotional challenges on a daily basis. An individual goes through a complete transition." Malhotra also added that "an individual becomes a different person after the training of initial few days."

When asked about the preparation for joining the IAF, Squadron Leader Nikita Malhotra said, "When I decided to join the Air Force I had to fit into the limits which are set in terms of physical standard. I am a Punjabi so needless to say that I had to lose a lot of weight."

Lt Col Nivedita Nandal from the Army, Lt Cdr Srishti Jakhar from the Navy and Squadron Leader Nikita Malhotra from IAF said that they never faced any competition or ever had to prove themselves in front of their male counterparts. They also said that women face challenges every day in every field not only in the armed forces but they need to face the challenges and succeed.

For the youth, Lt Col Nivedita Nandal said, "She stands tall" while Lt Cdr Srishti Jakhar from the Navy said "Keep dreaming" and Squadron Leader Nikita Malhotra from IAF said, "Believe in yourself."