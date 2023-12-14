India Ranks 11th on '100 Best Cuisines in the World' List: A Celebration of Indian Culinary Excellence

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE India ranks 11th on the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list

India, a land known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions, has always been a culinary paradise. From aromatic spices to mouth-watering curries, Indian cuisine has captivated the taste buds of people around the world. It comes as no surprise that India has secured the 11th position on the prestigious '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list by TasteAtlas.

Indian cuisine's journey to the 11th position on the list is a testament to its versatility and the love it garners from food enthusiasts worldwide. Many Indian dishes scored a position in the “100 Best Dishes in the World” list. The iconic Butter Garlic Naan, a staple accompaniment to Indian curries, proudly secured the 7th spot. This simple yet flavourful bread has won the hearts of many with its soft texture and aromatic garlic-infused butter. A popular butter naan accompaniment Butter Chicken, secured the 43rd position, whereas Chicken Tikka, a tantalizing dish of marinated and grilled chicken, secured the 47th position on the list. Another Indian classic, Chicken Tandoori, claimed the 48th spot, showcasing the culinary prowess of India's traditional clay oven cooking.

TasteAtlas, an experiential travel online guide, has recognized the culinary brilliance of Indian cuisine after a result of extensive research and ratings based on dish and food product reviews. With over 395,205 dish ratings and 115,660 food product ratings, TasteAtlas has compiled a comprehensive list that showcases the best cuisines from around the globe.

Italy, renowned for its pasta and pizza, claimed the top spot on the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list. The exquisite flavours of Japan secured the second position, followed closely by the Mediterranean delights of Greece. Portugal, China, Indonesia, Mexico, France, Spain, and Peru also made it to the top 10, each offering a unique culinary experience.

India's ranking on the '100 Best Cuisines in the World' list is a testament to the world's growing appreciation for Indian flavours. It showcases the country's ability to offer a diverse range of culinary experiences that cater to different taste preferences. Whether it's the tangy and spicy flavours of street food or the indulgent richness of traditional dishes, Indian cuisine has something to offer everyone.

Read More Lifestyle News