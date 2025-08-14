Independence Day 2025: How wearing tricolour boosts your pride and mood On Independence Day 2025, wearing the tricolour is more than style—it sparks pride, unity and joy while boosting your mood and sense of belonging.

New Delhi:

Every year on August 15, India comes alive in saffron, white, and green. Streets, schools, offices – everywhere you look, the tricolour waves proudly, reminding us of our hard-won freedom.

But beyond its beauty, the tricolour has a surprising power. Wearing these colours on Independence Day isn’t just a tradition; it can lift your mood, spark pride, and connect you to millions of others in a shared celebration of unity.

Patriotic colours and their link to pride and unity

Positive Link

Patriotic colours, like saffron, white and green, are linked to national pride and unity. Wearing these colours can bring memories of celebrations, festivals and moments of joy.

Sense of Belonging

Wearing or surrounding yourself with your country’s colours gives people a social identity. This feeling of belonging reduces loneliness and increases happiness, as the brain links social connections with safety and comfort.

Festive Energy

During Independence Day or other national events, streets filled with flags and decorations in patriotic shades creates an atmosphere of excitement. Bright colours like saffron and green stimulate the brain, increasing enthusiasm and optimism.

Nostalgia

Patriotic colours remind people of childhood school events, parades and Independence Day celebrations. Nostalgia has been shown to improve mood, boost self-esteem and foster optimism.

Sense of Purpose

When people wear or display national colours, they often feel they’re part of something bigger than themselves. This sense of purpose is linked to greater satisfaction and lowers stress levels.

