Independence Day 2023: Five engaging and fun ways to celebrate with your family

This year will be marked as the 77th anniversary of India’s independence, and the occasion calls for a special celebration. Whether it’s your family or friends, this year’s Independence Day celebration is sure to be filled with all sorts of fun and meaningful activities that can be enjoyed by all. Here are five engaging and fun ways to celebrate India's Independence Day 2023 with your family:

Take a Trip Down Memory Lane

Take some time to explore India’s history, culture and tradition. Visit museums, monuments, and famous landmarks to learn more about the momentous events that led to India’s independence. End the day by watching a patriotic movie or documentary together that will serve as a reminder of the country’s foundation and achievements.

Celebrate with Food

There’s no better way to celebrate India’s independence than by indulging in some traditional cuisine. From Aloo Gobi to Kheer, there’s a variety of dishes that you can make or order from an Indian restaurant that will surely bring a taste of patriotism to your table.

Show Your Appreciation

Organise a gathering where you and your family can express your gratitude towards freedom fighters and other individuals who have made significant contributions to India’s independence. You can also create a donation drive to support those who are still fighting for freedom in India today.

Get Creative

Let your creative juices flow by engaging in some fun activities like drawing, painting or even sculpting symbols of independence. Decorate your home with saffron, white and green decorations that represent India’s tricolour flag. You could also organise an art competition amongst family members to see who can come up with the best design!

Participate in Community Events

Take part in local Independence Day events such as parades, marches, musical performances, etc. These events are often held in large public spaces like stadiums and town squares which makes them great sources of entertainment for the whole family. Enjoy colourful floats that showcase India’s cultural heritage while you march along with fellow citizens towards a brighter future for all Indians

