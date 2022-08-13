Independence Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp and Facebook status, HD Images to share on 75th I-Day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The 75th Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15

Independence Day 2022: This year on August 15, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. Preparations for grand celebrations had begun long time back. The government announced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and urged citizens to hoist the National flag at their respective homes. Additionally, PM Narendra Modi urged everyone to change their social media display picture to the Tricolour and soak in the patriotic spirit. As I-Day is here, share some quotes, greetings, wishes and images with everyone around you and soak in the patriotic spirit.

Independence Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes to share

-- Today we celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave. Hope your Independence Day is monumental!

-- Let be freedom in mind, soul & body. Faith in your words & pride in your nature. Wish you a very Happy Independence Day.

-- On this day let’s salute the martyrs for their sacrifices and thank them for giving us a bright today. Happy Independence Day.

-- My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

-- We are one. Let us all be proud of our beloved nation. We all have to collectively strive to make India vibrant and strong. Happy Independence Day.

-- Our freedom fighters had a dream for the country. Let us realize that dream by working hard for the development of our motherland. Happy Independence Day.

Independence Day 2022: Images to share

