Independence Day 2022: Know about August 15 celebrations and how it is different from Republic Day

Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence on August 15 this year. The festivities are much more special because the day is being observed as' Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. On August 15, 1947, Indian freedom fighters defeated British rule to free the nation. India's first Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru, waved the tricolor at the Red Fort on that golden day.

On Independence Day, India holds a big celebration every year that includes hoisting the tricolor flag, parades, and cultural events all across the nation. On Independence Day, the PM addresses the nation after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi. It is marked as a national holiday.

However, on Republic Day, the President of India, who is the first citizen of the country, attends the celebration and unfurls the flag. It is commemorated on Rajpath in the national capital, with parades, a tableau representing the states, a gunnery display, and more. It is also a national holiday.

On the other hand, Constitution Day is not recognized as a national holiday. On this day, students in every school read the preamble of the constitution. Moreover, quiz and essay competitions on the subject of India's constitution may also be organised.

Difference between Independence Day & Republic Day

While Republic Day, which is observed on January 26, commemorates the day the Indian Constitution went into effect in 1950, Independence Day marks the nation's independence from British rule on August 15, 1947.

Every year on November 26th, India honours the adoption of its Constitution by celebrating Constitution Day. The Indian Constitution was enacted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and it became operative on January 26, 1950. The Modi government chose to recognise this day as Constitution Day every year in 2015.

How will Independence Day 2022 be celebrated in India?

The Delhi Police announced on Monday that on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day on August 15, around 10,000 police officers would be stationed around the historic Red Fort, Mughal-era monument. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his speech from the castle walls of the Red Fort.

Happy Independence Day 2022!

