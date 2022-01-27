Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to use whey protein in your daily diet for weight loss and gain? Expert answers

If you are a regular gym visitor or even remotely into physical activities, you must have heard about the benefits of consuming whey protein. Milk contains two types of protein -- Casein and Whey. The watery part of milk left after cheese production contains Whey protein. It is low in lactose and contains all 9 essential amino acids, hence can be called a complete protein. But should whey be only consumed by gym-goers? No! While whey can be a gold standard for building lean muscle, it can also help you maintain your ideal weight.

Whey for Weight Loss

According to dietitian Garima Goyal, one of the key changes during weight loss is to switch to a higher protein and lower-carb diet. Whey does exactly that. Higher protein improves satiety and boosts metabolism- thus making it easier to reach your healthy weight as you end up consuming less. It is commonly seen that in weight loss, you tend to lose muscle mass- which is not right. The good news here is, whey actually helps you lose the fat mass while preserving the lean muscle mass, claims a 2008 study.

Consuming whey is easy- Mix water with some whey protein along with your favourite vegetables like leafy greens, Gourds, cucumbers or even hydrating fruits like watermelon and you are good to go. But the key is to make sure you replace it with some part of your diet (breakfast) to stay in calorie deficit and to be active physically- strength training can be a bonus!

Whey for Weight Gain

Weight gain requires a calorie surplus, but the source of those extra calories determines whether the weight gained is healthy or not. For a sustainable weight gain, consuming a high protein diet (1.2-1.5g/Kg body weight) is helpful.

A good quality whey protein gives anywhere between 20-22g protein per scoop. High protein in the calorie surplus diet promotes muscle build up, rather than fat storage. Owing to its versatility, it can be added to shakes, yogurts, cereals, virtually everything- making it an excellent way to add up those extra calories. Consuming it post-workout would help in faster recovery.

For a healthy high calorie whey protein shake, use milk as a base and add the protein with some oats or muesli, favourite nuts and seeds along with a fruit like banana- to make it a yummy, rich and on the go mid meal option that you can rely on! While nothing can replace a well-balanced diet, including something as versatile as a whey protein can be a safe choice for meeting your goals- both for weight loss and for weight gain.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the health experts. They do not reflect the views of India TV)