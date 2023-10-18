How to reach Adi Kailash | A travel guide

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL According to mythological stories, Lord Shiva was going to Kailash after marrying Mother Parvati, he stayed at Adi Kailash

Faith is one of the biggest emotions in India. There are many religions and countless religious places associated with them. There are some places full of mysteries and one such journey full of thrill and challenges is Mount Adi Kailash. There are challenges, and thrills in this journey as well as the experience of passing through very beautiful roads.

A travel guide to Adi Kailash

Adi Kailash, present at a height of about 6000 meters, is also called Chhota Kailash. Adi Kailash Mountain present in Uttarakhand is as beautiful and amidst natural scenes as Kailash Mansarovar of Tibet. The journey to Adi Kailash starts from Dharchula, the border area of Pithoragarh, a beautiful district of Uttarakhand. By road, you reach Tawaghat from Dharchula and from here the trekking to Adi Kailash starts. After traveling a little, you start seeing a glimpse of Api Mountain of Nepal. The real adventure of this journey begins when you reach Chhiyalekh peak.

The enchanting beauty of this place is beyond imagination. Snow-covered mountains, bugyal, and flowers full of colors make the journey fruitful. After this, while passing through Garbiang for the next stop, you get to witness some glimpses of history. Although this small village was hit by a landslide a few years ago, but you'll still be surprised to see the carvings on the houses.

From here travelers reach Gunji via Nabi. After this, you pass through the Kalapani River and get to see the Api mountain of Nepal. After which the travelers reach Kunti Yankti. This place is named after Kunti, the mother of Pandavas.

It is believed that Pandavas stayed here with their mother during their journey to heaven. This village situated amidst snow-covered mountains is very beautiful. After traveling for about four days, you will reach Adi Kailash mountain situated at an altitude of 6000 meters. Dhoti Parvati Lake situated at the base of Adi Kailash takes you to a supernatural experience.

How and when to go?

In Uttarakhand, you can go to Dehradun or Pantnagar by flight or train. After this, you will have to cover the entire distance to Dharchula in Pithoragarh by road only. Tracking starts from there. This journey is not possible during winter and rainy seasons. In such a situation, the best time to travel is during the summer season from June to September.

Adi Kailash is the biggest pilgrimage site of the Rung community

Adi Kailash finds mention in the Skanda Purana and is the largest center of faith for members of the Rung community living in the Dharma Valley and surrounding areas. It is considered to be the biggest pilgrimage site of the Rung community. According to Rung tradition, Adi Kailash was the original abode of Shiva. According to folklore, Shiva left the place as his tapasya was being disturbed by the frequent visits of saints and other people. Later the saints discovered Shiva on Mount Kailash. According to mythological stories, when Lord Shiva was going to Kailash after marrying Mother Parvati, he stayed at Adi Kailash. Hence, the Parvati Sarovar was built for the goddess to take a bath.

Read More Lifestyle News