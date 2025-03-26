How to pick the right muskmelon during summer? Follow these steps to choose the sweet one Muskmelon has plenty of water, which keeps the body hydrated during summer, but choosing a sweet and juicy muskmelon from the market can be a challenge. In this article, we have shared a few tips to choose the correct one.

The way the temperature has started rising in March itself, it would not be wrong to say that the heat will be in its most severe form in April and May. Thus, it becomes extremely important to keep the body cool and hydrated.

In summer, the most beneficial fruits are those which have high water content and that cool the body naturally. This is the reason why juicy fruits like muskmelon and watermelon are seen in abundance in the market during this season and become an important part of people's diet.

Muskmelon not only cools the body, but it is also rich in fiber and minerals, which keeps the digestive system healthy. But often, when we buy a muskmelon from the market, it is difficult to guess whether it will be sweet on the inside or tasteless.

How can you identify whether a melon is sweet and juicy without cutting it? There are some easy and effective tips for this, with the help of which you can choose the right melon. In this article, we will tell you 6 such ways by which you can identify whether a melon is sweet and edible or not without cutting it.

Smell its fragrance

If you are buying a melon, first smell it. A sweet and ripe melon has a natural aroma, which indicates its quality. Smell the bottom part of the melon (where there is no stalk). If there is a light, sweet, fruity smell coming from the melon, then the melon is ripe and sweet. If there is no smell or it smells like green grass, then it may be unripe.

Check the colour and the marks

To judge the sweetness of a melon, its colour and external structure are very important. Ripe and sweet melons are yellow or light orange, while unripe melons are more green in colour. If there are light brown net or mesh lines on the surface of the melon, then it is a sign of it being sweet. If the melon has deeper and denser net marks, then it will be even sweeter and tastier.

Lift the melon

A good melon is always heavy for its size, as it contains more juice and sweetness. If the melon feels light to lift, it means that it may be more watery and bland inside. So, take the melon in your hand and feel its weight, and always choose a slightly heavier melon.

Recognise by the sound after tapping it

Another great way to identify a sweet and ripe melon is to tap it lightly. If you tap the melon lightly and it makes a resonating hollow sound, it is ripe and ready to eat. If the sound is very heavy and solid, it may be underripe or overripe.

Cracks on the melon

Often, people think that if a fruit has light cracks or yellow-brown spots, it will be bad, but in the case of melons, this is a misconception. The vine of the melon tells whether it is sweet or not. The fruit that stays on the vine for a longer time is sweeter, and light yellow or brown spots are visible on such fruits. These marks indicate that the fruit has ripened well in the sun and has plenty of sweetness. It is always beneficial to choose such melons.

ALSO READ: Buying watermelon? Keep these tips in mind to identify sweet and juicy one