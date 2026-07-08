How Prambanan Temple reflects over a thousand years of India and Indonesia's shared heritage

New Delhi:

Prambanan Temple has once again entered the global spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto jointly inaugurated its restoration project in Yogyakarta. The visit has renewed interest in one of Southeast Asia's most remarkable Hindu monuments and the centuries-old connection it represents between India and Indonesia.

While Indonesia is today the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, Prambanan stands as a remarkable reminder of the country's rich Hindu past. Built more than a thousand years ago in Central Java, the temple complex continues to draw pilgrims, historians, architects and travellers from around the world. Its soaring towers, intricate stone carvings and religious significance have made it one of Indonesia's most celebrated cultural landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

How Prambanan Temple reflects India and Indonesia's shared heritage

Prambanan is far more than a collection of ancient temples. It tells the story of a civilisational relationship that has linked India and Indonesia for well over a thousand years through religion, trade, language, literature and art.

The temple complex was originally known as Shivagrha, meaning "House of Shiva", as recorded in the ninth-century Shivagrha inscription. Built during the 9th century under the Sanjaya Dynasty of the Mataram Kingdom in Central Java, Prambanan reflects how Hindu traditions that originated on the Indian subcontinent were embraced and reinterpreted in Java, creating a distinct local expression of Hindu culture.

That shared heritage is visible throughout the complex. It is dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma, while its walls feature intricate bas-reliefs depicting scenes from the Ramayana. These carvings present the epic through the Javanese tradition, illustrating how Indian ideas evolved into a unique Indonesian cultural identity while retaining their spiritual roots.

India's participation in the restoration project, inaugurated jointly by Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo, adds a modern chapter to this centuries-old relationship. It also reflects the shared commitment of both countries to preserving a monument that continues to embody their historical and cultural ties.

One of the world's most important Hindu temple complexes

Located near Yogyakarta on the island of Java, Prambanan is the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia. According to UNESCO, the original temple compound consisted of 240 temples, arranged in a carefully planned layout inspired by Hindu cosmology.

At the heart of the complex stand three principal temples dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma, accompanied by three smaller temples dedicated to their respective vahanas or divine mounts.

The Shiva temple is the centrepiece of Prambanan. Rising about 47 metres, it is the tallest structure in the complex and the largest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Indonesia. UNESCO regards Prambanan as one of the finest surviving examples of Hindu architecture in Southeast Asia, admired for its soaring proportions, symmetry and intricate stone craftsmanship.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site with the Ramayana carved into its walls

UNESCO inscribed the Prambanan Temple Compounds on the World Heritage List in 1991, recognising their outstanding universal value as one of Southeast Asia's most significant cultural monuments.

Among the temple's most celebrated features are the detailed Ramayana reliefs carved into its walls. These beautifully preserved panels are considered among the finest examples of narrative stone carving in the region and continue to connect visitors with one of India's greatest epics through a distinctly Javanese interpretation.

Prambanan has endured earthquakes, centuries of deterioration and the passage of time. Restoration has relied heavily on anastylosis, a conservation technique that reconstructs historic buildings using as many of their original stones as possible. The main Shiva temple, restored through this painstaking process, was inaugurated by Indonesia's first President, Sukarno, in 1953.

Conservation work continues even today, with experts carefully preserving the site's authenticity while protecting it for future generations. The restoration project inaugurated this week marks the latest chapter in safeguarding one of the world's most significant Hindu monuments and a lasting symbol of India and Indonesia's shared heritage.

For visitors today, Prambanan is not only a place of history but also a living cultural landmark. The Ramayana Ballet, performed regularly in the open-air theatre beside the temple complex with the illuminated spires as its backdrop, continues to celebrate one of the world's oldest epics in a uniquely Indonesian setting.

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