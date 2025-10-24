How Piyush Pandey changed brand India, and our emotional IQ Piyush Pandey, the man who redefined Indian advertising, turned everyday emotions into timeless campaigns. His work not only built powerful brands but also shaped the nation’s emotional intelligence and cultural confidence.

New Delhi:

There are some people whose work quietly, yet profoundly, changes how an entire generation thinks, feels and buys. Piyush Pandey was one such figure in India’s advertising world. More than just a “copywriter” or “ad-man”, Pandey re-imagined how brands talk to Indians with our languages, our emotions, our quirks and our everyday lives.

His work didn't just sell; it connects. In doing so, he helped shape the idea of Brand India and lifted the “emotional IQ” of advertising in the country. However, unfortunately, the legend of advertising passed away on Friday morning; he was 70.

From Rajasthan to the creative heights

Born in Jaipur, Pandey’s path to advertising wasn’t straightforward. He played cricket at the Ranji Trophy level for Rajasthan, dabbled in tea-tasting and construction work, and then in 1982 joined Ogilvy India at age 27 as a client-services executive.

What set him apart early on was his instinct for language and culture. As India entered the colour-TV era, he recognised a simple truth: many ads were in English, but the people they wished to address were comfortable in Hindi or other Indian languages. He pivoted accordingly.

Rewriting the “Brand India” script

Pandey’s impact is visible in three major shifts:

Language and local insight

Before him, many Indian ads were direct translations or adaptations of Western ideas in English. Pandey flipped the script. He made ads that used everyday Hindi, colloquial expressions, and Indian idioms. For example, campaign lines like “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” (for Asian Paints) and “Kuch Khaas Hai Hum Sabhi Mein” (for Cadbury Dairy Milk) weren’t just slogans; they became cultural touchpoints.

By doing so, Pandey made brands feel Indian, inclusive, emotional, and rooted rather than foreign, packaged or glitzy.

Emotion and storytelling over hard selling

His campaigns didn’t just say: “Buy my product.” They said: “Here’s a feeling. Here’s a moment. Here’s you.” The Cadbury ‘dancing girl’ ad (1993) is a classic example of adults, though chocolate had been positioned for kids, Pandey reframed it as celebrating the child inside everyone.

Or take the Fevicol campaigns “the unbreakable bond” metaphor, made memorable through humour, absurdity and Indian sensibility.

In short, he changed the emotional IQ of Indian advertising by elevating feelings, everyday life, and simple language.

Taking the Indian voice global

Pandey helped elevate Indian advertising on the world stage. He became the first Asian jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2004.

His campaigns weren’t just local wins; they stood for “India doing it its way”. He helped shift global perception: not just copy-cats, but storytellers.

How he helped build “Brand India”

By influencing how brands speak to Indians, Pandey did more than create ads; he created cultural moments. Consider:

When a brand like a paint company (Asian Paints) tells you “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai”, it’s not just about colour or cost; it’s about home, memory, identity. That helps build trust in Indian brands.

When an adhesive (Fevicol) becomes a household metaphor for bonding and strength, that brand becomes part of everyday language, embedding itself in Indian consumer consciousness.

When Indian advertising uses local idioms, multiple languages and cultural references, it reinforces that India’s markets are unique, diverse and powerful. That aids the broader narrative of “Made in India”, “Brand India” authenticity.

He also did campaigns with social or national themes like the polio-awareness campaign (with Amitabh Bachchan), which played into national pride and collective action.

In short, he taught advertisers to treat India not as the “rest” of the world, but as the centre of its own story.

Lessons for Brands (and People)

From Pandey’s journey and philosophy, we can pull some important lessons:

Speak the language of your audience literally and figuratively. Words matter; culture matters. Emotion beats features. People remember how you made them feel more than what you told them. Humility and insight win. Pandey often said his success came from teams, from humility, from observation. Ideas over celebrity crutches. He warned that putting multiple celebrities in an ad without a strong idea dilutes creativity. Rooted in the local, open to the global. You don’t sacrifice local insight for global relevance; you mix them. Brands build culture, not just products. When the brand becomes part of people’s lives, their celebrations, their memories, their language, that’s the lasting impact.

Why does it matter for us?

In an India that’s changing fast with digitisation, new demographics, and global influences, Pandey’s work reminds us of something fundamental: human connection. Amid all the tech, data, analytics, the best campaigns succeed when they feel like they’re written for you, with you, about you.

For everyday consumers: when you see a campaign, you might now ask: “Does this understand me? My language? My world?”

For brands, you might ask: “Am I just shouting in English or using a celebrity, or am I telling a story that touches someone’s heart?”

Pandey’s legacy is not just about big ads, famous slogans or awards. It’s about making brands human. It’s about turning a paint ad into a poem about home, a chocolate ad into a celebration of self, an adhesive ad into a metaphor for relationships. And in doing so, he changed not just how India advertises, but how India sees, feels and connects with brands.

In the larger canvas of ‘Brand India’, he gave us a voice, our voice. He raised the emotional IQ of what it means to speak to India. And in that process, he changed the game.

He didn’t just write slogans; he shaped culture. And for that, his legacy will live on.

ALSO READ: Piyush Pandey's most iconic ad campaigns: 'From Humara Bajaj' to 'Abki baar Modi Sarkar'