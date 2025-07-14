How much water do we really need? Expert breaks down daily intake for all age groups Staying adequately hydrated by drinking enough water has a multitude of benefits for our body, making it crucial to incorporate this healthy habit into our daily routine.

Maintaining proper hydration is crucial for overall health, but with so many contradictory recommendations, it can be difficult to determine how much water you actually require daily. While overhydrating may not always be advantageous, drinking too little can make you feel lethargic and exhausted.

In her July 11 Instagram post, nutritionist and registered dietitian Kiran Kukreja discussed the recommended daily water intake to help digestion, keep your body energised, and preserve general health.

How much water do we really need?

"Most of us think that 8 glasses are enough for everyone. But your age, gender, lifestyle, and even weather matter! Check this table and see how much your body really needs (in cups + litres). And most of us are way behind without even realising it," Kiran wrote in the caption.

Let's take a look at her recommendation:

For children

Children (4–8 years): 5 cups or 1.2 litres

Children (9–13 years): 7–8 cups or 1.6–1.9 litres

Teenagers (14–18 years): 8–11 cups or 1.9–2.6 litres

For adults

Men (19+ years): 13 cups or 3.0 litres

Women (19+ years): 9 cups or 2.1 litres

For expecting and new mothers

Pregnant women: 10 cups or 2.4 litres

Breastfeeding women: 13 cups or 3.0 litres

Water consumption is critical to our general health and well-being. Comprising around 60% of our total body weight, it is an essential part of our body. Our bodies can benefit greatly from staying hydrated throughout the day by consuming enough water.

