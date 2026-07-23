How much coffee is good for your heart? Heart surgeon shares the ideal daily intake

New Delhi:

If coffee is part of your daily routine, there's some encouraging news. According to a recent review by the American Heart Association, drinking coffee in moderation may do more than just give you an energy boost. The evidence suggests it could also support heart health and lower the risk of several chronic conditions.

The findings were recently highlighted by board-certified heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London in an Instagram post, where he broke down how much coffee may be beneficial, what kind of coffee to choose and why adding too much sugar or cream could reduce its health benefits.

The ideal amount of coffee, according to a heart surgeon

In an Instagram post shared on 22 July titled "How much coffee is good for your heart?", Dr London discussed the American Heart Association's review published on 20 July. According to the review, drinking two to four 8-ounce cups of coffee a day is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, heart failure, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Explaining the findings, he said, "Well, the answer is two to four 8-oz cups per day. The American Heart Association just published a comprehensive review and found that coffee in these dosages decreases the risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and, interestingly, even atrial fibrillation. Now, beyond this dose, getting in five cups or greater than 400 milligrams, there was a trend towards an increased risk of heart failure."

Dr London added that the benefits appear to come not only from caffeine but also from naturally occurring compounds in coffee. "The benefit seemed to come from both caffeine as well as other compounds like chlorogenic acid," he explained.

How to get the most health benefits from your coffee

According to Dr London, the way you prepare your coffee can make a difference. He said adding large amounts of sugar, cream or flavoured syrups may reduce the health benefits. He also pointed out that brewing methods matter because unfiltered coffee, such as French press or Turkish coffee, contains compounds that may raise LDL, or "bad", cholesterol.

"Now, obviously, adding sugar, cream, and syrups…decreases this benefit. Brewing matters as well because there are compounds in coffee that can increase LDL cholesterol, particularly in things like Turkish coffee and French press. Filtering this through a paper filter removes these compounds, and decaf coffee has them as well," Dr London highlighted.

He also stressed the importance of paying attention to when you drink coffee, as caffeine consumed later in the day can interfere with sleep. "Caffeine's half-life is five to six hours. An afternoon cup that costs you an hour of sleep isn't a net win," he said.

Why energy shots are worth skipping

While Dr London said moderate coffee consumption can be part of a healthy lifestyle, he drew a clear distinction between coffee and energy shots. According to him, the latter often contain very high levels of caffeine along with other ingredients that have been linked to heart rhythm problems.

"Energy shots, totally different category. These have very high levels of caffeine with other additives that have been shown to increase the risk of abnormal heart rhythms even in healthy individuals," he shared.

Overall, the latest evidence reviewed by the American Heart Association suggests that moderate coffee consumption may offer several cardiovascular benefits. However, choosing filtered coffee, limiting sugary additions and avoiding excessive caffeine intake may help maximise those potential benefits.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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