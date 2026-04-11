Mumbai trainer shares ‘mummy ka workout routine’: 8 simple dumbbell exercises to do at home

New Delhi:

Getting to the gym every day sounds ideal. In reality, not always possible. Busy schedules, family responsibilities, just general life getting in the way.

But that does not mean workouts have to stop. Sometimes, a simple routine at home is more than enough to stay active and build strength.

Mumbai-based fitness trainer Sagar Chaudhary recently shared a beginner-friendly workout that can be done at home using just a pair of dumbbells. He posted this on Instagram on March 4, 2026. The routine is simple, practical, and especially useful for those who do not get much time to exercise. Even older adults, including mothers who stay busy through the day, can follow it comfortably.

Home workout routine with dumbbells for beginners

The structure is straightforward. Perform two sets of each exercise, with 8 to 10 repetitions in every set.

1. Shoulder press for upper body strength

Start with a basic warm-up. Then move into shoulder presses.

This exercise works the anterior and medial deltoids, along with the triceps and upper back. It helps build upper-body strength, improves posture, and supports better shoulder stability.

2. Lateral raises for shoulder width and balance

Next comes lateral raises.

This movement focuses on the lateral deltoids and helps build upper-body width. It also improves shoulder strength and posture, while correcting left and right side imbalances.

3. Tricep overhead for arm strength and definition

The tricep overhead exercise targets the long head of the triceps.

This is the part that contributes most to arm size and definition. It supports muscle growth and works more deeply compared to neutral-arm movements.

4. Dumbbell rowing for back strength and posture

Dumbbell rowing helps build a stronger and thicker back.

It also improves posture, addresses muscle imbalances, and engages the core at the same time.

5. Bicep curl for arm strength and stability

Bicep curls are a classic for a reason.

They work the biceps brachii, brachialis, and brachioradialis muscles. This helps improve arm strength, elbow stability, and overall pulling strength.

6. Squats for lower body strength and mobility

Squats focus on the lower body.

They target the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, while also engaging the core and lower back. This exercise supports balance, posture, and overall mobility, along with helping in calorie burn.

7. Wall chest push-ups for beginners and seniors

Wall chest push-ups are low-impact and easy to perform.

They strengthen the chest, shoulders, and triceps without putting too much strain on the joints. This makes them ideal for beginners and older individuals. They also help improve circulation and core stability.

8. Romanian deadlift for posterior chain strength

RDL, or Romanian deadlift, is the final exercise.

It works the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. It also improves hip mobility and strengthens the posterior chain, which helps reduce the risk of injury.

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This routine keeps things simple. No complicated setups. Just consistency and a pair of dumbbells.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.