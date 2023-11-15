Holy Tongue: Unfolding the story behind the 'Rolling Stones' Logo

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the story behind the 'Rolling Stones' Logo.

'The Rolling Stones' is one of the first names that comes to our mind when we think of iconic rock bands. The famous band was formed in London in 1962 and it consists of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, and the late Brian Jones. The band rose to fame and became one of the most influential bands in music history. But apart from their music, there is one other element that has become synonymous with The Rolling Stones - their iconic logo.

The Rolling Stones logo, also known as the “Tongue and Lips” or the “Hot Lips,” is arguably one of the most recognisable logos in the world. It has been an integral part of the band's identity. But have you ever wondered how the band got the idea of the logo?

The Origins of the Logo

The story goes that in 1971, when The Rolling Stones were designing the cover for their album 'Sticky Fingers', Mick Jagger approached a young graphic designer named John Pasche to create a new logo for the band. Jagger had seen Pasche's work at the Royal College of Art and was impressed by his designs.

Initially, Jagger had asked Pasche to create a logo based on the Indian god Kali, but Pasche felt that it wouldn't be suitable for a rock band. Instead, he suggested using Jagger's own iconic feature - his large lips and mouth.

Pasche was inspired by Jagger's sensuous lips and thought they would be perfect for a provocative and edgy logo. He took inspiration from Andy Warhol's pop art style and created a bold and eye-catching logo that would soon become synonymous with The Rolling Stones.

As per The New York Times report, Pasche said "Jagger was more interested in the Indian nature of it.” He also added, "I just immediately picked up on the tongue and mouth of Goddess Kali."

