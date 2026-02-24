Holi 2026 date: Is it on March 3 or March 4? Know exact celebration day

New Delhi:

The countdown is basically on. Holi 2026 is right around the corner, and you can already feel that familiar buzz building. Colours being stocked up, last-minute party plans, people mentally preparing to sacrifice old white clothes. It never arrives quietly. It sort of takes over the atmosphere.

And while most people are focused on playlists and sweets, there is always that practical bit underneath the excitement. The exact date. The timings. Especially if you are planning rituals, travel, or hosting something. So here is the factual lowdown first, before we get into the cultural layers.

When is Holi 2026? Date and timings

As per Drik Panchang calculations, the festival falls on the following dates:

Holi, also called Rangwali Holi, will be celebrated on March 4, 2026

Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, 2026

Purnima Tithi timings:

Begins at 05:55 PM on March 2, 2026

Ends at 05:07 PM on March 3, 2026

Holika Dahan takes place during the Purnima evening. The colour celebrations follow the next day. Fire first. Colours after. That sequence matters ritually.

Cultural and religious significance of Holi

Holi sits high on the list of important Hindu festivals. Not just because it is fun, but because it carries layered meaning. Two central themes run through it. The victory of good over evil. And the celebration of divine love.

It also signals the seasonal shift from winter into spring. Historically, that mattered agriculturally and socially. A change of season, a psychological reset, a communal celebration rolled into one.

There is also the social equaliser aspect. On Holi, hierarchy softens. Age, status, formality. All blurred under colour. It becomes a festival of collective participation, built on joy, chaos, and togetherness.

Krishna and Radha legend behind Holi colours

The playful act of applying colour is often traced back to Krishna and Radha. According to popular lore, Krishna once felt insecure about his dark complexion, wondering whether Radha, who was fair, would accept him.

His mother, Yashoda, offered a simple suggestion. Apply colour to Radha’s face and remove the visible difference. Krishna did exactly that. Over time, that playful moment evolved into a wider cultural tradition. Colour became symbolic. Love over appearance. Playfulness over insecurity.

Even today, Holi is celebrated with exceptional enthusiasm in Mathura and Vrindavan, regions deeply tied to Krishna’s life stories. Celebrations there tend to be immersive, devotional, and visually intense.

The legend of Holika Dahan and Prahlad

The bonfire ritual comes from the story of Hiranyakashipu, his son Prahlada, and his sister Holika. Hiranyakashipu demanded to be worshipped as supreme. Prahlad refused, remaining devoted to Lord Vishnu. Furious, the king plotted his son’s death. Holika, believed to be immune to fire, sat with Prahlad in a blazing pyre intending to kill him.

But the outcome reversed. Through divine protection, Prahlad survived while Holika perished. The Holika Dahan bonfire symbolises this very moment. The burning away of arrogance, tyranny, and evil.

Holi 2026 in perspective

Yes, there will be skin-friendly gulal, festive food, loud music, and chaotic dancing. That part is guaranteed. But underneath the surface sits mythology, seasonal symbolism, and centuries of shared memory.

So the key dates are set. March 3 for Holika Dahan. March 4 for the colour celebrations. Plan ahead, keep the whites ready, and step into the festival knowing it is not just about colour. It is about what the colour represents.

