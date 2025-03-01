Holi 2025: When will the festival of colours be celebrated, 14th or 15th? Check date, timing and significance Holi is a two-day festival that begins with Holika Dahan on the first day and Holi on the second day. Read on to know the date, timing and significance of the festival of colours.

Holi is a festival that is celebrated widely in India. Also known as the Festival of Colours, this is one of the biggest festivals in the country. Usually celebrated in March, the date of the festival depends on the movement of the moon. Holi is a festival that is celebrated on Purnima or a full moon night in the month of Phalgun.

The two-day festival begins with Holika Dahan on the first day and Holi on the second day. On the day of Holika Dahan, people lit bonfires which signifies the victory of good over evil. On the second day, people worship Lord Krishna and his consort Radha. Check here the correct date and timing of Holi.

While Holi is a festival that is celebrated across the country, there are certain regions where different traditions are followed. From Lathmar Holi in Barsana to Phoolon wali Holi in Vrindavan, Basanta Utsav in Shantiniketan, Holika Dahan in Udaipur and others, the traditions of the festival vary according to the region.

Holi 2025 date and timing

According to Drik Panchang, this year Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Purnima tithi will begin at 10:35 AM on March 13, 2025 and will end at 12:23 PM on March 14, 2025.

This means that Holika Dahan will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025 after the Purnima tithi begins.

Significance of Holi

The festival is rooted deeply in Hindu mythology. It celebrates the victory of Prahlad over the demoness Holika, symbolising the power of faith and righteousness. The festival fosters unity, as people from all walks of life come together to play with colours, share sweets and embrace joy. Holi is not just about vibrant colours but also about spreading love, breaking societal barriers and creating a sense of togetherness and harmony among communities.

