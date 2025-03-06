Holi 2025: Follow these pre-holi skincare tips to keep your skin protected Colours used during Holi celebrations have chemicals present in them which damage the skin. Therefore, it is important that you prep your skin. Here are some pre-holi skincare tips that can help keep your skin protected while you enjoy the festival of colours.

Holi is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and pomp. Also known as the Festival of Colours, people celebrate the festival by smearing colours on each other. The two-day festival begins with Holika Dahan on the first day and Holi on the second day. While this is a joyous occasion, a lot of people avoid celebrating it due to the use of colours which affect their skin.

Colours used during Holi celebrations have chemicals present in them which damage the skin. Therefore, it is important that you prep your skin as it helps to prevent the damage. Here are some pre-holi skincare tips that can help keep your skin protected while you enjoy the festival of colours.

Moisturise Well

Holi colours, especially the synthetic ones, can dry out and irritate your skin. It's important to apply a thick layer of moisturiser to create a protective barrier. Use a thick and emollient moisturiser or oil (such as coconut or almond oil) to keep your skin hydrated. This helps in preventing the colours from sinking into your skin.

Apply a Sunscreen

Holi is usually celebrated outdoors during the day and sun exposure can damage your skin. Sunscreen acts as a shield, preventing UV rays from causing skin damage when you're out in the sun. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30.

Use a Lip Balm

People often tend to forget their lips when preparing for Holi. The colours tend to dry out or irritate your lips. Apply a hydrating lip balm or lip mask to protect your lips from drying out and also prevent them from getting stained.

Oil Your Hair

Holi colours can also damage your hair, causing dryness and scalp irritation. Applying oil before forms a protective layer, thereby, making it easier to wash out the colours and also keep your hair soft. Apply a generous amount of oil like coconut or olive oil on your scalp and hair before playing Holi.

Avoid Exfoliating

Exfoliating removes the protective layer of your skin and can leave it vulnerable to irritation caused due to the harsh chemicals in the colours. Don’t exfoliate your skin in the days leading up to Holi. Allow your skin's natural barrier to stay intact for better protection.

