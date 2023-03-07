Holi 2023: Protect your hair with these pre and post hair care routines

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@_SKIN_CARE Hair care tips for Holi 2023

Holi, the festival of colours is just around the corner. We are sure you all must be all set to enjoy the festival with lots of excitement and enthusiasm. Applying Holi colors itself means rough, scaly and dead hair. It often leads to split ends and breakage. Before Holi, our hair demands extra personal care to remain soft, bouncy and healthy. It becomes imperative to defend your tresses from harmful market colors. So, let’s have a look at the hair care tips to keep our hair in great shape.

Hair care tips for Holi

Pre-Holi Hair Care

Oiling your hair is a must: Ladies, going out to play Holi without having them oiled is just not an option. Holi colors can damage our hair to a great extent which is why it is essential to oil them before going out to play Holi. Be it coconut oil, olive oil or any of the oils you generally use, coating your hair with a layer of oils would reduce the effects of the colors' chemicals. Oiling your hair won't just do that but also won't let the color settle easily into your mane making it easier for you to wash them off later. Also, try not to leave your hair open and instead have them tied up in a bun or a braid to avoid maximum damage. Being a to-be-bride dry and damaged hair are a no-no and these basic remedies are the best hair care tips before playing Holi.

Cover them up: Having your head covered up with caps and scarves is yet another pre-Holi hair care tip to take note of. Look your stylish best while simultaneously protecting your luscious hair from damage.

Post-Holi Hair Care

Shampooing: The first thing to do to take care of your hair after playing Holi is to wash your hair properly with loads of water and then shampoo it properly with a natural shampoo. Massage the shampoo onto your scalp well to make sure all the color washes off and doesn't stay.

The first thing to do to take care of your hair after playing Holi is to wash your hair properly with loads of water and then shampoo it properly with a natural shampoo. Massage the shampoo onto your scalp well to make sure all the color washes off and doesn't stay. Conditioning is a must: After shampooing it is essential that you condition your hair thoroughly to nourish and moisturize them to avoid frizzy and dry hair.

After shampooing it is essential that you condition your hair thoroughly to nourish and moisturize them to avoid frizzy and dry hair. Using homemade treatments: A popular post-Holi hair care tip is to use natural remedies. Be it oiling your hair before every wash, avoiding excessive hair styling, or using homemade masks, you've got to do it all. Use natural homemade masks as hair treatments for the following weeks to let your hair gain its healthy strength and shine back. One of the best masks to treat your dry hair is a mix of egg, honey and yogurt. Mix one well-beaten egg with one tablespoon of honey and 2 tablespoons of yogurt to achieve a rich creamy consistency. Apply it well onto your scalp and hair and leave it for about 20 minutes and wash it off.

