Silent struggles: Why mental health issues don’t always look obvious Not all struggles look obvious. Sometimes the brightest smiles hide the deepest battles. This Suicide Prevention Month, here are signals we often miss.

New Delhi:

When we picture mental health struggles, we often imagine the obvious: panic attacks, uncontrollable tears, or complete withdrawal. But in truth, most struggles don’t look like that. They are quiet, disguised, and hidden in the everyday behaviours we dismiss as ordinary.

From a young age, many of us learn how to wear masks. We smile at work while carrying heaviness inside. We say “I’m fine” on autopilot because sharing the truth feels too overwhelming. Sometimes, we even convince ourselves that if we keep up the act, the pain might vanish. But masks don’t erase suffering; they only make it harder for others to see the signals. Namrata Jain, Psychotherapist and Relationship Expert, shared her insight on the subject.

Also read: Suicide Prevention Month: Simple daily habits that can improve mental health, reduce feelings of hopelessness

A case study: When the smile hides the struggle

Take Riya, a 32-year-old marketing professional. At work, she was the life of the office, always laughing, always meeting deadlines, even organising celebrations. Yet at home, she would sit in silence for hours, unable to cook, shower, or reply to messages. Her friends assumed she was just busy. Her constant “sorrys” came across as politeness, not exhaustion.

When Riya finally sought therapy, she admitted: “People saw the smile, not the struggle. After a while, I started believing maybe I didn’t deserve to say anything.”

Her story is far from rare. Many people fight invisible battles while looking “fine” on the outside.

Depression doesn’t always look like sadness

One of the biggest myths about depression is that it always looks like visible sadness, slouched shoulders, tears, or quietness. But depression can look like nothing at all. It can look like showing up on time, laughing at jokes, finishing tasks, and then collapsing into numbness at home, unable to muster the energy to drink a glass of water.

Also read: Realising the need for Mental Health Intervention amongst students in India

Subtle signs we often miss

Mental health struggles often show up in everyday patterns, such as:

Last-minute cancellations, not from disinterest but from emotional exhaustion.

Excessive apologising, rooted in fear of being a burden.

Overworking as a way to avoid being alone with difficult thoughts.

Unexplained body aches that don’t fit medical explanations.

Forced cheerfulness — sometimes the loudest laugh belongs to the one in the deepest pain.

Unless we’re really paying attention, these quiet signals slip right past us.

Why silence prevails

Fear, guilt, or shame often keep people from opening up. Thoughts like “What if no one understands?” or “I’m just overthinking” make the mask feel safer. This self-judgment reinforces the cycle, even when it’s exhausting.

It’s why we sometimes hear stories of people who seemed “fine” just before they died by suicide. The truth is, humans can become remarkably skilled at hiding pain. Not seeing it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.

"This Suicide Prevention Month, let’s move beyond asking 'Are you okay?' to truly noticing. Notice when someone withdraws, when laughter feels a little too forced, when apologies multiply. And most importantly, let’s create spaces where people can remove the mask without fear of judgment," said Namrata. Behind the silence, stories are unfolding every day. Some of those stories can change if we learn to listen for the signals others often miss.