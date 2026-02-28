Full plate, empty nutrition? The silent deficiency affecting city children

New Delhi:

“Doctor, my child eats well.” It’s something paediatricians hear almost every day. The child finishes meals. Loves parathas. Drinks milk. Rarely complains. On paper, everything looks fine. However, as Dr Ravi Malik, MBBS, MD (Paediatrics), Founder & Medical Director of Malik Radix Healthcare (MRHC), explains, that’s not always the full picture.

“A child can look healthy, eat three meals a day, and still be nutritionally deficient,” he says. “We call this hidden hunger. The stomach may be full, but the body may quietly be missing essential vitamins and minerals.” And in urban India, it’s becoming more common than most parents realise.

What is hidden hunger?

Hidden hunger is not about a lack of food. It is about a lack of nutrients. A child may consume enough calories but fall short on critical micronutrients like iron, vitamin D, vitamin B12, calcium, or zinc. Growth may continue, but not optimally. Immunity weakens. Attention span drops. Energy fluctuates.

“It is undernutrition in disguise,” says Dr Malik. Because symptoms are subtle, it often goes unnoticed until a problem becomes obvious.

The deficiencies doctors are seeing most often

Iron deficiency

Iron remains one of the most common gaps in children. “It shows up as fatigue, low attention span, pale skin, or frequent headaches,” Dr Malik explains. “Many parents think the child is just distracted or lazy. In reality, low iron means the brain is not getting enough oxygen.”

A tired child who struggles to focus may not have a discipline issue; they may have a nutritional one.

Vitamin D deficiency

Children today spend far more time indoors, in classrooms, tuition centres, and in front of screens. “Vitamin D deficiency is almost epidemic,” he says. “Weak bones, frequent fractures, body aches and poor immunity often trace back to inadequate sunlight.”

A simple habit like daily outdoor time can make a significant difference.

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Particularly in vegetarian households, B12 levels can run low. “It affects nerve function and energy,” Dr Malik notes. “A child may appear dull, irritable, or mentally sluggish without any obvious illness.”

Because symptoms develop gradually, they are easy to miss.

Calcium and zinc gaps

These may not cause dramatic early symptoms. But over time, they can affect height, wound healing, and overall development.

The subtle signs parents overlook

Hidden hunger rarely announces itself loudly. Instead, it blends into everyday behaviour:

Unusual irritability

A drop in school performance

Frequent colds that linger

Poor height gain

Unexpected weight gain despite “normal eating”

“These are often dismissed as phases,” says Dr Malik. “Sometimes they are. But sometimes, they are signals.”

Why urban homes are especially vulnerable

Urban families rarely struggle with calorie intake. The issue is dietary quality and diversity. Delivery apps, processed foods, polished rice, refined flour, and packaged snacks have become routine. Even home-cooked meals may rely heavily on refined ingredients.

“Modern convenience has quietly reduced dietary diversity,” Dr Malik explains. Add busy schedules, rushed breakfasts, screen-time feeding, and limited outdoor play, and small gaps begin to form. Over months and years, those gaps widen.

What can parents actually do?

The solution is not extreme dieting or complicated meal plans. It is a steady, consistent correction.

Dr Malik recommends:

Regular paediatric check-ups and appropriate screening for iron, vitamin D, or calcium when needed

Building meals around variety: whole grains, seasonal fruits, green vegetables, pulses, dairy, eggs or lean proteins

Using fortified staples where appropriate

Ensuring at least 15 minutes of daily sunlight

Replacing sugary drinks with water, coconut water, buttermilk, or whole fruits

Keeping healthy snacks visible and accessible

Making junk food occasional, not routine

Involving children in food choices and preparation

“When children understand what they are eating, they value it more,” he adds.

It’s not about how much they eat

One of the biggest misconceptions in parenting is equating quantity with quality. A child finishing a large plate does not automatically mean they are nourished. “Good nutrition is not about how much a child eats,” Dr Malik says. “It is about what the body is absorbing and using.”

Micronutrient deficiencies rarely look dramatic in the beginning. That is what makes them dangerous. A child may seem fine until growth slows, immunity dips, or academic performance suffers.

Strong immunity. Steady growth. Sharper focus. Stable energy. These do not happen by accident. They are built slowly, meal by meal, habit by habit. And sometimes, the most important question is not “Is my child eating enough?” It is: “Is my child getting what their body truly needs?”