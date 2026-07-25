Want a healthy heart? Cardiologist shares 5 things she would never do to protect it

New Delhi:

Looking after your heart is one of the best things you can do for your overall health. While most of us know the basics, hearing directly from a heart specialist about the habits they personally avoid can be a useful reality check.

Back in August 2022, board-certified cardiologist Dr Nicole Harkin shared five things she would never do if she wanted to protect her heart. From smoking to ignoring warning signs, she explained how these everyday choices can have a lasting impact on cardiovascular health.

5 things a heart doctor would never do

In her post, Dr Nicole highlighted five lifestyle habits that cardiologists recommend avoiding to help keep the heart healthy. These include staying away from nicotine products, limiting processed meats, taking chest pain seriously, paying attention to a family history of heart disease and prioritising quality sleep.

She explained that avoiding these habits can significantly lower the risk of a sudden heart attack. Her advice also serves as a reminder that seemingly small lifestyle choices can have serious long-term consequences for heart health.

1. Smoke or use vaping products

Dr Nicole said that almost all the heart attacks she has seen in young women have been in those who smoke or use vapes. According to her, avoiding nicotine products is one of the most important steps people can take to protect their heart.

2. Ignore or dismiss chest pain

The cardiologist warned against brushing off chest pain, even if you believe you are at a low risk of having a heart attack. She explained, "A shocking amount of heart attacks happen in people who would be considered low risk by traditional screening criteria. And people are always so much sicker when they roll into the hospital having had chest pain for hours."

3. Regularly eat processed meats

Dr Nicole also advised against regularly eating processed meats such as bacon, hot dogs, hamburgers and deli meat. According to her, "Regular consumption of processed meat – think hot dogs, hamburgers, deli meat – has been shown to increase the risk of heart disease in a robust linear fashion, aka it trashes your arteries."

4. Ignore a family history of heart disease

A strong family history of heart disease should never be overlooked, she said. Dr Nicole explained that this is another reason she often sees young people coming in with heart attacks. Stressing the importance of regular check-ups, she said, "This is the other reason I see young people coming in with heart attacks. Check in regularly with your doctor and get screened."

5. Take a good night's sleep for granted

The cardiologist also stressed the value of getting enough quality sleep and recommended aiming for at least eight hours of rest each night. Highlighting how important sleep is, she said, "Be ungrateful for a good night's sleep: After a decade of training, STEMI call, and three young kids, I cherish my sleep."

Heart health is shaped by the choices we make every day. Paying attention to these expert-backed habits and speaking to your doctor if you have concerns can help lower your risk and support long-term wellbeing.

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