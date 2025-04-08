Having trouble sleeping during summer? Tips to get good sleep during hot summer nights The heat during summer can make it difficult for some people to get a good night's sleep. However, sleep is crucial. Here are some ways to get a good night's sleep during hot summer nights.

Summer brings with it a host of problems. From skin problems to heat-related issues, the list can be pretty long. The extreme heat conditions make it extremely difficult to perform day-to-day activities. If you get a good night's sleep, doing your daily tasks can get easy. However, when you don't get to sleep properly, the situation becomes all the more problematic.

Choose Breathable Bedding

Use lightweight cotton or linen sheets that allow airflow and absorb moisture. Avoid synthetic fabrics as they trap heat and can make you sweat more.

Cool Your Room Before Sleep

Use a fan or air conditioner to lower the room temperature before sleeping. You can also keep curtains closed during the day to block out heat from the sun.

Take a Lukewarm Shower

A quick lukewarm (not cold) shower before bed helps cool your body temperature gradually and signals your brain that it’s time to wind down.

Sleep Low or On the Floor

Heat rises, so sleeping on a lower bed or mattress on the floor can feel noticeably cooler than higher-up sleeping setups.

Hydrate

Drink enough water throughout the day to stay hydrated, but avoid large amounts right before bed to prevent midnight bathroom trips.

Wear Light Sleepwear

Opt for loose and breathable cotton pyjamas or even sleep in just your undergarments to avoid trapping heat.

Airflow with Cross Ventilation

Open windows on opposite sides of your room or home to let air flow naturally. Add a fan in between to create a steady breeze.

