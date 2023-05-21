Having nightmares? List of foods to prevent bad dreams & trouble in sleeping

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Nightmares can be distressing and disruptive to our sleep patterns.

Nightmares become less common as we grow up, but some people may experience more bad dreams than others. Dreams of being chased by demons, falling from a building, getting trapped somewhere or the death of a loved one can be distressing for people. They not only interrupt sleep but also increase stress levels, making one feel miserable. One could also experience frequent nightmares on a particular day. The reasons could range from stress to spicy or high-fat food at dinner time. Many a time having a glass of water could bring people some relief from distressing dreams.

Nightmares can be distressing and disruptive to our sleep patterns, causing us to wake up feeling anxious and uneasy. While there are many factors that can contribute to nightmares, including stress, anxiety, medication, and sleep disorders, our diet can also play a role in influencing our dream content.

What you eat before bedtime may make a difference in the quality of your dreams. Here are foods you should eat and avoid reducing the chances of nightmares.

1. Herbal teas:

A cup of chamomile, valerian root, or lavender tea will aid in relaxing and enhance the quality of sleep.

Image Source : FREEPIKDrinking herbal tea can promote relaxation and improve sleep quality

2. Calcium-rich food:

Calcium has been shown to have a soothing impact on the body, therefore eating foods high in calcium before bedtime can help to lower the chance of nightmares. Milk, yogurt, cheese, and green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale are all excellent sources.

Image Source : FREEPIKFoods that are rich in calcium before bed can help to reduce the risk of nightmares.

3. Food containing Tryptophan:

Tryptophan is an amino acid that aids in relaxing and sleep. Tryptophan-rich foods include fish, poultry, seafood, eggs, nuts, and seeds.

Image Source : FREEPIKTryptophan helps to promote sleep and relaxation.

4. Complex carbohydrates:

Eating complex carbohydrates before bed can help to stabilize blood sugar levels, which can reduce the likelihood of nightmares. Good sources of complex carbs include whole-grain bread, brown rice, and sweet potatoes.

Image Source : FREEPIKCarbohydrates before bed help to stabilize blood sugar levels.

5. Vitamin B6:

Vitamin B6 helps the food to produce serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter that is involved in regulating sleep. Foods that are high in vitamin B6 include bananas, nuts, poultry, fish, and whole grains.

Image Source : FREEPIKFoods that are high in vitamin B6, help in regulating sleep.

Read More Lifestyle News