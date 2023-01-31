Have curly hair? Know how to maintain them without fuss

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips for up-keep of curly hair

Hair upkeep is a task for both men and women. A lot of how we look depends on our hairstyles and curly hair specifically, looks great. However, there is a flip side to keeping curls as they are more prone to tangling, dryness and loss of shine. However, if you know how to take care of your curls, then there may not be a hairstyle more stylish for both men and women. If you are struggling to keep your curls healthy, growing and shining, here are some easy tips that can help you look your best.

Common curly hair problems

Dryness, frizz and messy knots are some of the major problems that men and women with curly hair face on a daily basis. While one needs to know what hair products are best suited for the upkeep of your curly hair, there are some tips that will help your curls remain healthy and attractive.

Tips to maintain your curly hair

-- Keep it clean and moisturised. Always use a shampoo and conditioner suitable for curly hair. Hair products made for curly hair understand the hair type and have elements to help it retain efficient moisture

-- Use the pads of your fingers to cleanse in a circular motion, it eliminates the frizz by blocking out any humidity or unhealthy moisture in the hair. Do not use your nails or scrub too hard.

-- Always use leave-in cream if your curly hair gets frizzy and dry. Leave-in cream helps in moisturising, maintaining, and making your curls look graceful. Curly texture hair tends to be dry, dull, and frizzy. Usage of serum prevents the hair from getting frizzy. It also provides moisture so your locks can have bounce and sheen.

-- The right way to dry curly hair. Most people dry their hair wrongly, causing dullness, frizzy, and tangled hair. Never dry your hair bending backwards. Always try to flip your head upside down and with the help of towel scrunch it so that the towel absorbs the water. While you scrunch your hair, it will take shape and help in form curls.

-- The thumb rule is to avoid brushing your hair when it is dry. Always use a wide-tooth comb and avoid using a fine-tooth comb and brushes as they open your curls.

Rules people with curly hair need to know

-- Never comb your hair when it is dry. Always comb or brush it when wet.

-- Always use a conditioner on your hair for a smoother finish.

-- Serum, leave-in conditioner, mousse, and curl-enhancing cream should be your good friends.

