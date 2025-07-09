Harvard doctor explains how different milk types increase bloating and affect gut health A renowned gastroenterologist has ranked popular milk types based on their potential to cause bloating and gut distress, along with methods to reduce active bloating.

Feeling bloated after drinking milk? While milk is an affordable source of macro and micro nutrients, it can also cause stomach issues and intolerances for many. This has made people look for better alternatives like goat, cashew, and coconut milk. But are these solutions truly bloat-free?

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a distinguished gastroenterologist trained at prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford. In a recent Instagram post (July 7th), Dr Sethi took on the task of ranking popular milk types based on their potential to cause bloating and gut distress. His scale is simple: 1 means minimal bloat risk, while 10 signifies the highest likelihood of leaving you feeling puffed up.

Dr Sethi's Milk Bloating Scale (10 = Most Bloating):

Sweetened Cow's Milk: 10

Unsweetened Cow's Milk: 9

Goat Milk: 8

Rice Milk: 7

Soya Milk: 6

Oat Milk: 5

Lactose-Free Cow's Milk: 4

Coconut Milk: 3

Almond Milk: 2

Cashew Milk: 1

Key Takeaways from the Rankings:

Traditional cow's milk scores the highest on the Bloat List: especially the sweetened variety, regular cow's milk scores highest due to its lactose content, a common intolerance trigger.

Lactose-free cow's milk scores significantly better (4/10), offering a reduced bloat risk for the lactose intolerant.

Almond and cashew milk emerge with the lowest bloat potential, scoring only 2 and 1, respectively. Cashew milk is the least likely to cause puffiness according to this ranking.

Alternatives Vary: Not all alternatives are equal. Goat milk (8), rice milk (7), and soy milk (6) still pose moderate to high bloat risks for some individuals. Oat milk (5) sits in the middle.

How to relieve bloating

Bloating happens. When it happens, Dr Sethi (in an Instagram video titled "No 1 bloating tip from a doctor") suggests these practical strategies to find relief:

Fruit enzymes: Reach for pineapples or papayas. The enzymes help break down proteins and unwanted sugars.

Reach for pineapples or papayas. The enzymes help break down proteins and unwanted sugars. Move and walk: Take a short walk. Gentle movement encourages gas to pass naturally.

Take a short walk. Gentle movement encourages gas to pass naturally. Anti-foaming aid: Consider simethicone (an over-the-counter anti-foaming agent) to help disperse gas bubbles.

Consider simethicone (an over-the-counter anti-foaming agent) to help disperse gas bubbles. Sip on a warm beverage: Brew some peppermint or jasmine tea. Tea is known to relax muscles and ease intestinal pain. (This is also why it's recommended to drink tea during period cramps or post-workout!)

Brew some peppermint or jasmine tea. Tea is known to relax muscles and ease intestinal pain. (This is also why it's recommended to drink tea during period cramps or post-workout!) Odour control: Activated charcoal can help bind the smelly particles in the digestive tract and reduce odour, but it should be used with caution as it interacts with prescription medicines and causes them to fail.

Activated charcoal can help bind the smelly particles in the digestive tract and reduce odour, but it should be used with caution as it interacts with prescription medicines and causes them to fail. Bismuth: Bismuth subsalicylate is used to treat diarrhoea in adults and teenagers. It is also used to relieve the symptoms of an upset stomach, such as heartburn, indigestion, and nausea.

Milk is nutritious, but it's not for everyone. If bloating plagues you, Dr Sethi's ranking offers valuable insight. Consider switching to lower-scoring options like lactose-free milk, almond milk, or cashew milk. Listen to your body, experiment cautiously, and remember the doctor's tips if discomfort arises. Your gut will thank you!

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

