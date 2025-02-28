Harshavardhan Rane's diet and workout routine: Actor emphasises balanced fitness, avoids sugar Want a chiselled physique like Harshvardhan Rane? If yes, then this article is definitely for you. The actor has recently revealed his diet plans and workout secrets.

Harshavardhan Rane, the dashing and good-looking actor, has returned to the spotlight with his character Inder after the re-release of the romantic drama, Sanam Tari Kasam. Rane has once again impressed the fans with his portrayal of the charming and sophisticated Inder. In an interview recently with Hindustan Times, Rane disclosed his strict diet and exercise secrets that aided him in gaining a toned and fit body for his role. The actor disclosed that he maintains a strict workout schedule and adheres to a well-balanced diet.

Workout Routine

According to an HT report, when asked about his workout routine, Rane said, “Yes, I do go to the gym, which is obvious taking a look at my physique. But apart from strength training, my goal has not been to limit myself to just one aspect of fitness. I also focus on agility, as well as functional fitness, and flexibility."

The actor claimed that he sprints and plays badminton to improve his agility. He adds burpees, hurdles, leaps, and squats to his workout for functional fitness. Yoga, on the other hand, is essential for relaxation and flexibility.

“If you are stiff in your body you would be stiff in your thoughts,” the actor added.

Badminton: The advantages of badminton include increased flexibility, mental clarity, bone health, and muscle endurance in addition to cardiovascular fitness.

Sprinting: Conversely, sprinting is believed to increase muscle growth and burn fat, which enhances athletic performance. However, as one size does not fit all, it is necessary to have one's bodily parameters examined. It depends on your goals and body composition.

Burpees: One of the most complete and portable exercises is the burpee, which can be performed anywhere. In addition to improving athletic performance and building stronger bones and muscles, this dynamic action also helps burn calories and improves stability and balance.

Diet Secret

He doesn't drink or smoke, and he eats a spartan diet devoid of sugar, bread, and rice. Fitness, according to Harshvardhan, is a commitment. Sugar consumption poses a risk for dental decay, heart disease, obesity, and ageing. Nut butter, dates, and jaggery are nutritious alternatives.

Through his dedication and perseverance, Rane not only won everyone's hearts through his acting in Sanam Tari Kasam but also inspired many to keep their health and well-being above everything else.

