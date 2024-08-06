Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hariyali Teej 2024: Essential food rules, dos, and don'ts for fasting

Hariyali Teej, celebrated in 2024 on August 7, is a significant festival in India, particularly for women. Marking the onset of the monsoon season, it’s a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is observed with fasting, rituals, and vibrant celebrations. The fasting during Hariyali Teej is often rigorous, so adhering to specific food rules can make the day easier and more spiritually fulfilling. Here’s a comprehensive guide on what to do and what to avoid while fasting for Hariyali Teej.

Essential food rules:

Hariyali Teej is observed by married women with the intention of ensuring the long life of their husbands. In some regions, unmarried women also participate in this fast to attract a desirable groom. According to tradition, once a married woman observes this fast, it is expected to be repeated annually.

During the fast, women abstain from both food and water for a full 24 hours. They break their fast only after the auspicious time (muhurta) concludes the following morning, following the ritual of offering vermilion to Goddess Parvati.

On this sacred day, consumption of onions and garlic is avoided, and drinking alcohol as well as eating meat and eggs are strictly prohibited.

As part of the puja (prayer) ritual, women dedicate their prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They perform the arti (a ritual of waving lighted lamps) and earnestly pray for their husband's longevity.

Homemade delicacies and sweets, such as ghewar, gujiya, thekwa, kheer, coconut laddoo, and fresh fruits, are offered to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during the celebration.

After completing the evening puja, women touch the feet of their husbands to seek their blessings, honouring the traditional practice.

During the puja, offerings to Lord Shiva include cow milk, bel leaves, dhatura flowers, and leaves, all of which are considered to be his favourites.

Dos for fasting:

Food options for non-nirjala vrat observers:

If you're not observing the strict nirjala vrat (waterless fast), you can include a variety of foods in your diet. Nuts, fruits, dairy products such as milk and butter, and specific flours like buckwheat (Kuttu ka Atta), water chestnut (Singhare ka Atta), and amaranth (Rajgira ka Atta) are all suitable for consumption during the fast.

Hydration tips:

To maintain hydration throughout the day, ensure you drink a variety of liquids such as water, milk, buttermilk, and fresh juices. These beverages will help keep your body well-hydrated while observing the fast.

Salt and spice alternatives:

When preparing meals for the fast, substitute regular table salt with rock salt or sendha namak. For seasoning, use a selection of spices such as cumin seeds, cinnamon, green cardamom, cloves, black pepper powder, red chilli powder, and black peppercorns to add flavour without breaking the fast.

Donts for fasting: