Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook status

Hariyali Teej 2022: The festival of Hariyali Teej is celebrated every year during the holy month of Sawan. It is considered to be very auspicious and this year, it will fall on July 31. Women on this day keep a fast (vrat) which is said to be very important for them. Married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for their husband's long life and good health. During this fast, wives do not eat or drink anything for about 30 hours. It is said to be even more difficult than the fast of Karwa Chauth. Green bangles also have importance in this festival as they are the sign of good luck and new beginnings. On this auspicious occasion, share wishes and greetings with your wife and among friends so that your loved ones feel special.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages to share

-- Hats off to all the women who fast for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. Heartiest wishes to the womenfolk. Happy Teej!

-- Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice. Let's celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!

-- May the magic of Teej bring lots of happiness, love and joy in your life. Happy Teej!

-- May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. Happy Teej to all!

-- May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!

-- If Hartalika Teej teaches us anything, it is that you should follow your heart and marry the one you’re meant to be with, for you deserve a God. Happy Hartalika Teej to all!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: HD images, wallpapers to share with loved ones

The festival of Hariyali Teej is on July 31

On Hariyali Teej, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped

Women fast on Haryali Teej for the long life of the husband

Hariyali Teej is celebrated during the month of Sawan

Women observe fast for the husband's well-being on Hariyali Teej

