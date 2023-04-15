Happy Vishu 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp & Facebook greetings on Malayalam New Year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Vishu 2023:

Happy Vishu 2023: One of the most celebrated and popular spring festivals celebrated in southern India, it marks new beginnings for Keralites. Vishu is celebrated across the states of Kerala and Karnataka with much joy and fanfare. The festival is a celebration of the solar cycle of the Hindu Calendar and marks the first day of the New Year for Malayali Hindus. Vishu marks the first day of the month of Medam in the Hindu Calendar when the Sun reaches the equator. Vishu Kani is being celebrated today, on April 15, 2023.

Vishu marks the day when Sun transits in the Aries zodiac. People from Kerala decorate a tray of fruits, vegetables and flowers and the golden flower, of the Indian laburnum (Kani Konna). On this day, people visit Guruvayur, Sabarimala, Sri Padmanabha and other temples early in the morning, where they offer their prayers to Lord Krishna. They celebrate this Vishu by wishing their friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Happy Vishu 2023: Best Wishes

Celebration time is here again, Devotion, prayers, songs and food, May Vishu bless every household, May it brighten up everyone’s mood. Happy Vishu.

Wishing you a new year, bursting with joy,roaring with laughter and full of fun. Happy Vishu.

May you be blessed with peace, prosperity..and good fortune. Happy vishu!

May this year’s Vishu bring you delight, happiness, and fulfillment. Have a prosperous Vishu!

From this Vishu, I wish the each day will be filled with cheer and joy. Live your life to the fullest and dream big.May the Lord Krishna shower all his blessings on you Happy Vishu!

Happy Vishu 2023: Messages and Greetings for WhatsApp and Facebook

Open your eyes and mind to fresh thoughts and new life full of hope and prosperity. Happy Vishu! As you see the Vishukani, let your heart and soul invite the future with new zeal and forget all bitterness of the past. Happy Vishu to all of you! Keep your loved ones in prayers, and May God grant all your wishes. Happy Vishu Ashamsakal! Wishing you good health, wealth and long life today and always. Happy Vishu 2020! Let the beautiful Vishukani fill your eyes and heart with peace, love and positivity. Happy Vishu Ashamsakal!

