Sunday, September 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Happy Teacher's Day 2022: Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to inspire you

Happy Teacher's Day 2022: Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to inspire you

Happy Teacher's Day 2022: The special day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Every year, Teacher's Day is observed on 5th September. Here are some quotes by Dr Radhakrishnan to inspire your and share with with your loved ones.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2022 14:24 IST
Happy Teacher's Day 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Teacher's Day 2022

Happy Teacher's Day 2022: Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contribution to the field of education is exemplary. The tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honour the former president and all the teachers across the country.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became the first Vice President of India in 1952 and took on the role as the nation's second President in 1962 until 1967. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1984 and the British Order of Merit in 1963. Radhakrishnan, who passed away on April 17, 1975, remained a teacher throughout his life and teachers' Day is celebrated in the memory of India's first Vice President.

Check out inspirational quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan:

India Tv - Happy Teacher's Day 2022 quotes

Image Source : INDIA TVHappy Teacher's Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Teacher's Day 2022

Image Source : INDIA TVHappy Teacher's Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Teacher's Day 2022

Image Source : INDIA TVHappy Teacher's Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Teacher's Day 2022

Image Source : INDIA TVHappy Teacher's Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Teacher's Day 2022

Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Teacher's Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Teacher's Day 2022

Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Teacher's Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Teacher's Day 2022

Image Source : INDIA TVHappy Teacher's Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Teacher's Day 2022

Image Source : INDIA TVHappy Teacher's Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Teacher's Day 2022

Image Source : INDIA TVHappy Teacher's Day 2022

Wishing you all a very Happy Teacher's Day 2022!

 

 

Read More Lifestyle News

Top News

Latest News