Happy Ram Navami 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images for Facebook & WhatsApp Status

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Ram Navami 2023

Happy Ram Navami 2023: Celebrated in the festival of spring, the 9 days long festival of Navratri comes to an end with the celebration of the festival of Ram Navami. This year the same will be celebrated on March 30 and marks the birthday of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated on the ninth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. People celebrate this holy occasion by observing fast, reading Rama’s legendary stories, and chanting mantras. Not only this but many even recite Ramayana and visit temples. However, due to the increase in the number of cases, it is advisable to stay at home and pray. This is the reason why we've brought to you Ram Navami HD Images, Ram Navami Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages on Ram Navami, Facebook Quotes, Ram Navami Greetings and SMS, Ram Navami messages.

Ram Navami 2023 Significance, History and Importance:

Lord Rama is known as Maryada Purushottama, which means a man of sound character. He along with his three brothers Lakshmana, Bharat and Shatrughna made their divine appearance in Ayodhya on this day. Lord Rama’s father was Raja Dasharatha. Chaitra Navratri’s ninth day is attributed to Devi Siddhidatri.

Happy Ram Navami 2023: Wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones

-- May Lord Rama shower his divine blessings and brightens your life with them.

-- Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami.

-- May the virtue and wisdom of Lord Rama inspire you and help you reach your goals. Happy Ram Navami.

-- May you learn from Lord Rama the true meaning of power, patience and strong will. Happy Ram Navami to you.

-- May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

-- It is not enough, nor is it essential that you should repeat the name of Rama loudly; respect it in the fullness of love and admiration."

-- Now you worship His Form, you repeat His name; ignoring His orders. Without practicing the discipline laid down by Rama to purify the mind, all else is mere show, empty rituals."

-- WHEN Rama is installed in the heart, everything will be added unto you - fame, fortune, freedom, fullness."

-- The greatest formula that can liberate, cleanse and elevate the mind is Rama-Name, the Name of Rama."The Immortal had come in the form of Rama to show the way to immortality.

-- Everyone's voice was given equal weight in the empire ruled over by Rama.

Happy Ram Navami 2023: Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Ram Navami 2023

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Ram Navami 2023

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Ram Navami 2023

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Ram Navami 2023

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Ram Navami 2023

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Ram Navami 2023

Read More Lifestyle News