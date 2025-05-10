Happy Mother's Day 2025: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with your mom This year, Mother's Day is celebrated on Sunday, May 11, 2025. It is the perfect time to express gratitude and celebrate the unconditional love she gives.

A mother's love is one of the most important powers in the world, and recognising those incredible women who shape our lives with love, strength, and endless care is important. Whether it is your mother, grandmother, or any woman like your mother, Mother's Day is the perfect time to express gratitude and celebrate the unconditional love they give. It is significant to note that Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May, and this time, it will be celebrated on May 11, 2025.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your mom on this special day:

Happy Mother's Day 2025: Wishes and Messages

No words can ever express how much you mean to me, Mom. Your love is my greatest strength and my forever comfort.

You've given me so much. Your time, your love, your endless support. Today is all about you. Happy Mother's Day!

You're the best listener, the best cook and the best Mom. Happy Mother's day! Thank you for you have raised me like a princess. I hope I can be half the mother to my children that you were to me.

Wishing you a Mother's Day that's filled with all your favourite things. You deserve endless pampering.

I feel so blessed to have got a mother like you. Happy Mother's Day!

Thank you for loving me before I even knew how to love myself. Thank you for being my everything. Happy Mother's Day!

Every sacrifice you made, every tear you hid, was a testament to your love. Happy Mother's Day, my hero.

Thank you for putting up with my childhood antics and teenage angst. It couldn't have been easy, but you did it all with a smile. Love you, mom!

You've been my light in the darkest times and my joy in the happiest ones. Thank you, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's Day 2025: Quotes

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." - Princess Diana

"There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother, but next in rank in efficacy is that of the schoolmaster," is a quote by Sarah Josepha Hale, author of Mary Had a Little Lamb.

“Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” - Erich Fromm

"A mother's love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible," is a quote by Marion C Garretty.

"No man is poor who has a godly mother." - Abraham Lincoln

"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." - Princess Diana

"My mother is a walking miracle." - Leonardo DiCaprio

