Happy Labour Day 2025: Heartfelt wishes, quotes, greetings, messages and WhatsApp status to share on May Day Here we have brought some selected quotes and pictures of Labour Day for you. You can boost the morale of the workers by sending these quotes and pictures and congratulating them on International Labour Day.

Every year on May 1, International Labour Day is celebrated worldwide. This day is an opportunity to salute those hard-working hands who lay the foundation of the country's progress without stopping or getting tired. Whether it is to turn the soil of the field into gold, to make a path by cutting stones, or to build tall buildings, workers have contributed in every field. Every drop of their sweat accelerates the progress of the country. Thus, to salute the spirit of the workers, every year, May 1 is celebrated as Labour Day.

Labour Day reminds us that if there is prosperity in society, then it is the result of the hard work of the workers. Now, today on the occasion of Labour Day, you can boost the morale of the workers with some special motivational quotes and messages. Here we have brought some selected quotes, wishes, and messages of Labour Day for you. Let's take a look at them:

International Labour Day 2025 Wishes

Every worker needs to be treated with dignity and respect. Have a happy International Workers' Day.

No labour is small. Every effort counts. Today, we salute the strength of workers everywhere.

Happy Labour Day! Here's to fair opportunities, equal respect, and better working conditions for every worker around the world.

On this International Workers' Day, may your hard work be rewarded, your voice heard, and your efforts appreciated—not just today, but always.

This Labour Day, let's stand in solidarity with workers everywhere and renew our commitment to fairness, safety, and respect for all.

To the workers who inspire through resilience and dedication, thank you for everything you do. May today be a reminder of your worth.

Here's to the sweat, the long hours, and the silent sacrifices. Wishing you peace, pride, and power this Labour Day.

International Labour Day 2025 Quotes

"Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard." - Tim Notke

"Without labour, nothing prospers." - Sophocles

"Through labour and painful effort, we move on to better things." - Theodore Roosevelt

"The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened." — John F. Kennedy

"The power of the working class is the hope of the nation." - Van Jones

International Labour Day 2025: Greetings, Messages and WhatsApp Status

Your job title may not tell your whole story, but your hard work speaks volumes. Wishing you a happy and fulfilling May Day.

May Day reminds us that each worker adds value to society. Thank you for your everyday courage, persistence, and heart.

May this Labour Day be a celebration of not just work, but the people who give it meaning—people like you.

Thank you so much for putting your heart and soul into every project you've embarked on. Have a wonderful International Workers' Day.

Let this day serve as a reminder that your dedication is seen, your efforts matter, and your contribution is deeply appreciated.

Happy Labour Day! Here's to everyone who shows up, works hard, and keeps things moving. Your efforts are truly appreciated today and every day.

Wishing you a Labour Day filled with pride in your work and joy in knowing your contribution makes a difference every single day.

This Labour Day, let's celebrate not just the work, but the people behind it—their passion, perseverance, and purpose.

To all the workers out there, thank you for your dedication and strength. May this day bring you the recognition and rest you deserve.

On this special day, we honour your strength, celebrate your work, and thank you for being part of the force that shapes our future.

Here's to the hands that build, the minds that plan, and the hearts that never give up. You are the true heroes—Happy Labour Day!

Every job matters, every role is important. Here's to celebrating you and the work you do. Happy Labour Day!

May this Labour Day remind us all that every task, big or small, plays a part in building something greater. Thank you for your hard work!