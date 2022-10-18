Happy Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook status; Know history, significance of festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kati Bihu will be celebrated on October 18

Happy Kati Bihu 2022: In Assam, three Bihu festivals are celebrated. Kati Bihu is celebrated during the time of relocation of the rice sapling - Kati means "cut". The festival is observed in the month of October and this time around it is being celebrated on October 18. Since the festival will be celebrated with enthusiasm in the state of Assam, here's how it came to be and some wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones to make it happy for them.

Happy Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes and Greetings

-- May Kati Bihu bring joy and happiness in your lives and fill your heart with happiness. Happy Kati Bihu.

-- I will be lighting Saaki at my place and hope you do too. May Kati Bihu bring prosperity into your life and fill it with joy.

-- Warm wishes on Kati Bihu to you and your loved ones.

-- On this festival, let's come together and pray for everyone’s growth and prosperity. Happy Kati Bihu to all.

-- It is time to light lamps outside our homes and enjoy the feasts and the festivities with our loved ones. Warm greetings on Kati Bihu to one and all.

-- On the occasion of Kati Bihu, let us pray for a better and happier future for everyone. Wishing everyone a very Happy Kati Bihu.

-- Let's dance away our worries on Kati Bihu.

Kati Bihu 2022: Why is the festival celebrated?

Kati Bihu is also called Kongali or 'poor' as the granaries are usually empty and there is not much to eat at this time of the year. Kati Bihu is not as flamboyant a festival as the other Bihus (Bhogali or Magh Bihu and Rongali or Bohag Bihu) and the festivities are more sombre in nature. This Bihu is celebrated by the lighting of lamps or saaki (candles) in different parts of the house. The main lamp is lit in the courtyard near the sacred Tulsi plant.

For Kati Bihu, the plant is cleaned and is placed on an earthen platform called a Tulsi Bheti" Offerings and prayers are made to the Goddess Tulsi for the wellbeing of the family and for a good harvest. This formal procedure continues for the whole month of Kati.

In the paddy fields, farmers light a special type of lamp, called Akaxh Banti (Sky candle). These mustard oil lamps are placed high on the tips of tall bamboo poles. It is believed these lamps are lit to guide ancestors to heaven, though they serve a practical purpose by drawing insects to the flame and their doom, which helps keep the crops healthy.

