Happy Independence Day: Know History, Importance, Significance & Why it is celebrated on 15th August

Happy Independence Day: India will be celebrating 75 years glorious years of its independence from British rule on August 15. India received freedom from the oppressive rule of the British Empire in 1947. For the first time, Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi and said, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." The day marks the sacrifices of our brave leaders and freedom fighters who gave away their everything for the sake of their countrymen. As always, Red Fort will bear witness to the iconic celebrations of 75 years of Independence. As we commemorate the occasion, let us take a look at the history and significance of this date.

History of Independence Day

Indian freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel etc started many movements that in some way or the other helped broke the shackles of slavery after 90 years. From the Revolt of 1857 to the sepoy mutiny, there were many movements that were a major benchmark in the fight against Britishers. We owe this freedom to our valiant freedom fighters who didn't hesitate for once to give up their lives, just so their future generations can breathe the free air of India.

Lord Mountbatten had been given a mandate by the British parliament to transfer the power by June 30, 1948. Watching the impatience of the people, Mountbatten knew, if he had waited till June 1948, in C Rajagopalachari’s memorable words, there would have been no power left to transfer, which is why he advanced the date to August 1947.

It was not easy for the Britishers to give up power and accept the defeat, so they camouflaged it in the name of stopping the bloodshed. Mountbatten claimed that by advancing the date, he was ensuring that there will be no bloodshed or riot. Although he was proven wrong later. He tried to justify himself saying, “wherever colonial rule has ended, there has been bloodshed. That is the price you pay.”

The Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons on July 4, 1947, and passed within 15 days. On August 15, 1947, the British rule over India ended and marked history.

Why it is celebrated on 15th August?

